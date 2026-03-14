The Inspiring International Garden Photographer of the Year Winners

International Garden Photographer of the Year announced the winners across its main categories for Competition 19, showcasing a wide range of nature, garden, and landscape photography from around the world.

Mark Hetherington Named Overall Winner

Taking the top honor as Overall Winner of International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) Competition 19 is Mark Hetherington for his image Grange Fell Last Light, which also earned first place in the Breathing Spaces category. Captured in Borrowdale in England’s Lake District, the photograph shows heather, silver birch trees, and the warm light of sunset viewed from Grange Fell. Hetherington blended four exposures to create an HDR image. The photograph was made with a Sony α7 IV paired with a Sony FE 16–35mm f/2.8 GM II lens.

“The winning photograph depicts a stunning landscape vista, full of plant life, with layers of colour and tactile textures, and through a well-balanced composition, truly immerses us in the scene. The use of multiple exposures has allowed us to see the environment in all its glory — many congratulations to Mark,” says Tyrone McGlinchey FLS FRSA, Managing Director, Head Judge, IGPOTY.

Category Winners Highlight Diverse Natural Subjects

The winners across the remaining categories reflect the breadth of subjects celebrated by the competition, from abstract interpretations of landscapes to detailed macro studies of plants and fungi.

In the Abstract Views category, Ian Gilmour earned first place for Autumn Flurry, created in West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The image combines a photograph of trees reflected in the Rochdale Canal with a second image of bokeh from lights reflected in a window. The two images were blended during post-processing to create the impression of a windy autumn day. Gilmour used a Pentax K-5 with a Venus Laowa 60mm f/2.8 2x ultra-macro lens.

First place in Beautiful Gardens went to Stephen Studd for Lower Pool, Exbury Gardens, photographed at Exbury Gardens. The image captures spring sunlight breaking through the tree canopy and illuminating the garden’s seasonal display of color.

In the Beauty of Plants category, Alison Tinson won first place for Game, Set and Match, photographed in Béziers, France. The image features a dahlia photographed using a Lensbaby Velvet 85mm lens and carefully controlled lighting inside a custom black box setup.

Studd also secured another category victory, winning first in the PMC Plants and Planet category for Mangrove Restoration, photographed in Kep, Cambodia. The image highlights coastal mangrove restoration projects that support fisheries and help protect coastal communities while storing significant amounts of carbon.

In the Trees, Woods, and Forests category, Grant Bulloch won first place with Glen Affric, captured in Scotland. The photograph shows the contrasting colors of green pine trees and purple birches viewed from above the treeline.

Photographer Bernadette Benz won the Wildflower Landscapes category for Alpine Cotton Balls, photographed at Märjelenalp in Switzerland. The image shows Scheuchzer’s cotton grass, a protected alpine plant known for its distinctive white spherical spikes.

In Wildlife in the Garden, Perdita Petzl took first place for Rare Beauty, an image of an eastern festoon butterfly photographed in Lower Austria. The species is considered one of the rarest butterflies in the country and is often found near vineyards.

Finally, the World of Fungi category was won by Tony North for Amethyst Deceivers, captured in Styal Woods in Cheshire, England. The photograph depicts a pair of amethyst deceiver mushrooms alongside a fly and was created using a focus stacking technique to combine multiple images.

Together, the Competition 19 winners highlight the diverse subjects that define the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, from garden landscapes and ecological restoration to wildlife and intricate macro photography. Runners-up and third-place winners for each category are featured on the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition website.

Image credits: International Garden Photographer of the Year, Individual photographers as credited