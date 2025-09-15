LaCie’s Rugged SSD4 Is Adventure-Ready Storage for Photographers

LaCie’s latest Rugged series portable SSD combines the durability for which the Rugged series is known with improved performance.

The LaCie Rugged SSD4 is a compact external solid-state drive (SSD) that is designed for adventurous creators who need a reliable, weather-resistant SSD that will not fail them in even the harshest conditions. The Rugged SSD4 is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and drop-tested to three meters (about 10 feet).

The LaCie Rugged SSD4 differs from something like the Rugged SSD Pro5 PetaPixel reviewed earlier this year by virtue of its design. While the SSD Pro5 is fully encased in a rugged, Neil Poulton-designed blue case, the SSD4 instead is a metal SSD wrapped in an orange bumper that gives the drive its durability. The fully-encased design of the Pro5 gives it superior weather resistance — IP68 protection. However, both SSDs have the same drop rating.

LaCie targets its new Rugged SSD4 at photographers, filmmakers, and audio professionals who require high-end data performance in a tough design. The SSD4 has a USB 40Gbps port and promises read speeds up to 4,000 MB/s and write speeds of 3,800 MB/s.

“Everyone can be a creator now, not just photo and video professionals,” says Avi Greengart, President and Lead Analyst at Techsponential, a technology research and advisory service. “In the age of AI and ultra-high-resolution formats like ProRes 4K, fast and durable local storage is more important than ever. Whether you’re editing on the go or archiving footage for future use, storage becomes a strategic asset in your creative workflow.”

The LaCie Rugged SSD4 is fully compatible with Mac, PC, iPad, and mobile devices out of the box, and also comes with a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Pro membership, including access to Adobe Firefly. The Rugged SSD4 enables ProRes RAW video recording on the iPhone 17 Pro series and ProRes 4K on iPhone 16 Pro via USB-C. The new SSD is made using at least 35% post-consumer recycled materials by weight.

Pricing and Availability

The LaCie Rugged SSD4 is available 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The 1TB SSD is $134.99, the 2TB version is $249.99, and finally, the 4TB one, is $479.99. The Lacie Rugged SSD4 is available now through LaCie and its authorized retail partners.

Image credits: LaCie