Photographer’s Nine-Month Investigation Uncovers the Hidden Harm of the Fishing Industry

Kate Garibaldi

A man wearing a sleeveless shirt carries several large, freshly caught fish over his shoulders at an outdoor market, with stalls and people in the background.

Photographer Nicole Tung uses her camera to expose powerful, important stories from the hidden world of Southeast Asia’s fishing industry, shining a light on the industry’s human and environmental costs.

Nicole Tung, a freelance photojournalist born in Hong Kong and based between assignments worldwide, has built a career on documenting some of the most urgent and difficult stories of our time. Her work, often centered on conflict and humanitarian crises, has appeared in leading international publications and supported NGOs on the ground.

This year, she was named the laureate of the 15th Carmignac Photojournalism Award, an honor that marks both a new chapter in her career and a shift in focus to the intersection of human rights and environmental decline.

In collaboration with the Fondation Carmignac team, Nicole Tung shared insights into this award-winning project with PetaPixel.

Black and white portrait of a young woman with long hair wearing a light-colored button-up shirt, looking confidently at the camera against a plain background.
Nicole Tung, Headshot by Chris McGrath

About the Carmignac Photojournalism Award

Created in 2009, the Carmignac Photojournalism Award funds the production of long-term investigative projects that shed light on underreported issues worldwide. Each year, the Foundation selects a geographic region and theme, offering laureates not only financial support but also editorial freedom and logistical assistance. Unlike many other awards, the Carmignac Award is not given for completed projects. Instead, it is specifically designed to enable journalists to carry out new work. For security reasons, the laureate is officially announced only once the reporting has been completed.

Tung’s project on illegal fishing and labor abuses in Southeast Asia was made possible through this support. The award allowed her to spend nine months in the field across Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, documenting a hidden industry where ecological devastation and human exploitation often remain out of public sight.

A fisherman wearing white boots carries a large tuna on his shoulder, walking between boats at a busy dock during sunset. Other people and fishing boats are visible in the background.
Filipino fishermen unload catches of Yellowfin tuna, Bigeye tuna, and Blue Marlin, after being at sea for approximately one month, at General Santos fish port, the Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. General Santos is known as the Philippines’ tuna capital and hub for tuna fishing and exports of the products. The city hosts numerous processing facilities where the fish, primarily tuna, is packaged or canned for sale to the Filipino market and for export worldwide.
Fishermen carry large yellowfin tuna over their shoulders at a busy dock, with other people and boats in the background during what appears to be early morning or evening.
Filipino fishermen unload catches of Yellowfin tuna, Bigeye tuna, and Blue Marlin, after being at sea for approximately one month, at General Santos fish port, the Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. General Santos is known as the Philippines’ tuna capital and hub for tuna fishing and exports of the products. The city hosts numerous processing facilities where the fish, primarily tuna, is packaged or canned for sale to the Filipino market and for export worldwide.
A woman in white boots and gloves squats amid a large pile of fish at a bustling seafood market, surrounded by other workers sorting and handling fish.
A Burmese dock worker sorted different fish species after a catch from a Thai vessel was unloaded at a landing site in Ranong, Thailand, on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

A New Direction

For Tung, the recognition also represented a meaningful departure from her usual focus on conflict zones, where her work has often centered on documenting the toll of war and displacement. Shifting to an environmental story meant not only engaging with a new subject matter but also rethinking her visual and narrative approach.

“I am extremely honored, and what it represents for my work is something quite different in the sense that it is not about conflict. It opened up a whole different set of challenges for me because I had to think differently about how to approach the subject of overfishing, to visualize its impact on the environment, and to understand the cost on human lives of the food we consume,” Tung says.

This shift required her to slow down, immerse herself in communities, and develop trust with those whose stories are often invisible to the outside world. Instead of the immediacy of frontline reporting, the project required patience, long-term observation, and a thorough examination of systemic issues rather than sudden events. For Tung, the award provided the space and support to expand her storytelling practice, applying the same empathy and rigor she has brought to conflict coverage to the urgent questions of environmental justice and human rights at sea.

Investigating an Opaque Industry

Her reporting took her to Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, three countries at the heart of global fishing supply chains and simultaneously among the most affected by illegal practices. Industrial-scale fishing, she found, not only depletes fish stocks and threatens biodiversity but also depends on exploitative labor practices that often remain invisible to consumers.

“It was meeting with fishermen who had been recruited to work on Chinese vessels, and hearing the stories of the abuse they witnessed and endured, that stayed with me. It made me realize that we accept these invisible costs of the seafood we eat at our peril, precisely because they remain hidden from public view,” Tung recalls.

Access to the industry is notoriously limited, especially at sea, where operations are shielded from oversight. Tung approached the subject by tracing the interconnections between environmental destruction, forced labor, and geopolitics. Her photographs document both the human toll on migrant laborers and the ecological collapse driven by destructive fishing methods.

Four women sit on a wooden floor inside a rustic building, wearing casual clothes, working with fishing nets. Woven bamboo walls, a red cooler, and plastic bags are visible in the background.
Family members of Filipino fishermen placed bait on fishing lines ready to be used, in Quezon, Palawan, the Philippines, on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Three men wearing gloves and boots stand on top of a large pile of frozen, bloody fish inside a container, appearing to organize or arrange the fish. The environment looks cold and industrial.
Burmese migrant workers prepared to unload hundreds of stingrays to move them into cold storage, at a facility owned by a family of commercial fishers, in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. According to one of the owners, the imported frozen fish and rays, seen here, are brought in from Indonesia and sold mainly for domestic consumption in Thailand. Much of the seafood Thailand now consumes is being imported due to Thai waters being overfished the decline of fish stocks over the last several decades.
A veterinarian wearing gloves examines the underside of a sea turtle standing upright on a blue towel in a clinic, with medical equipment visible in the background.
Oranee Jongkolpath, 30, a veterinarian at Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province, prepared to clean a hawksbill turtle with a double amputation in Prasae, Thailand, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The injured hawksbill turtle was found by fishermen in a garbage patch, and was likely entangled in ghost nets — fishing nets lost or discarded by fishermen — causing severe damage to its two front flippers.
A woman in a red patterned dress and face mask uses a hand truck to move a large white sack in a warehouse filled with similar bags stacked along the walls. Light streams through the ventilated brick wall.
A worker at a fishmeal factory moved sacks of ground fish meal in Chumphon, Thailand, on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Fishmeal is a coarsely ground powder made from cooked wild fish, bycatch, and what is known as trash fish, and is produced to make animal feed, and pet food, among other uses. The demand for fishmeal has meant that excessive overfishing is threatening to collapse the bottom of the food chain.

Balancing Human and Environmental Stories

For Tung, separating environmental degradation from human rights abuses is impossible, as the two crises are intertwined at every level of the fishing industry. The depletion of marine life is not just an ecological issue but also a human one, with exploitation and abuse woven into the same system that strips the seas of their resources.

“Industrial scale fishing is contributing to the rapid decline of fish stocks because of the sheer volume it removes from the sea without sustainable methods to allow fish to replenish. What drives that, however, is the exploitation of labor. Vessels are under pressure to catch as much as possible in the shortest time, and it is not profitable for them to pay people fairly or treat them with dignity,” Tung says.

Her reporting reflects this inseparability, spanning multiple facets of the industry that together form a complex and often opaque network. In the Philippines, she examined the tuna trade, a cornerstone of the global seafood economy, where the path from small coastal canneries to international markets reveals the difficulty in tracing the origins of what ends up on plates around the world. In Indonesia, she investigated the shark industry, where meat is sold locally but fins and bones are exported for cosmetics and traditional medicine, highlighting how global demand fuels local exploitation. Across the region, she documented the working conditions of crews, many of whom are migrant laborers trapped in cycles of debt, withheld wages, and, at times, violence aboard vessels operating far from oversight.

Each layer of her reporting adds to a broader picture of supply chains that are vast, transnational, and largely untraceable to consumers. By weaving together environmental loss with human suffering, Tung underscores how the seafood industry’s hidden costs are borne both by the oceans and the people who work within them.

The Role of Photojournalism

Tung believes that images can act as reminders of ongoing issues even when the facts are not new. Overfishing, illegal and unreported practices, and abuses at sea have been documented for years, but she argues that photography can play a crucial role in keeping pressure on governments and corporations to change.

“Reminders of these abuses can be important and powerful. Though some countries have made improvements, there is still a long way to go. I hope these images can serve as a reminder of the lengths to which governments and commercial companies still need to improve,” she says.

Two wooden boats decorated with palm fronds carry people dressed in colorful clothing, celebrating on the water under a cloudy sky. Some people throw items into the air, and other boats are visible in the background.
Members of the Urak Lawoi indigenous group and local Thai villagers charged their boats towards the shore after gathering different kinds of wood on other nearby islands during a bi-annual festival to close out the fishing and tourism season, on Koh Lipe, Thailand, on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The wood would be used for building a ceremonial boat as an offering to the tribes ancestors. The Urak Lawoi tribe have seen their ways of life have change in recent years to be geared towards earning money from tourism rather than fishing, due to commercial fishing depleting fish stocks around their waters.
A group of people work together on the deck of a fishing boat, hauling in a large fishing net from the ocean under a partly cloudy sky. Some crew members are pulling the net aboard while others observe.
Commercial fishermen are seen out at sea, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, about 50 nautical miles off the coast of Rizal, Palawan, the Philippines. Many Filipino commercial and small-scale fishers are being chased or hassled by Chinese Coast Guard, Navy, and militia ships while out at sea. Previously, attacks or harassment in this area did not exist, but was well-documented in other areas. Since August 2024, incidences of harassment have started and increased since. Many Filipino fishermen believe that the Chinese are now moving to build outposts in the nearby Sabina Shoal to dominate both trade routes and the fishing industry.
Aerial view of a densely packed harbor filled with fishing boats at dusk, with city buildings and the coastline visible in the background under a cloudy sky.
A drone image showing the largest commercial fish port in Indonesia, Muara Angke, where hundreds of commercial fishing vessels are docked, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Two men carry a large shark on a wooden pole at a busy coastal fishing area, with boats, motorcycles, and other people in the background under morning sunlight.
Various species of sharks, some of which are endangered, while others are listed as vulnerable, hauled on shore at dawn by commercial fishermen at the Tanjung Luar port on Monday, June 9, 2025, in East Lombok, Indonesia. Tanjung Luar is one of the largest shark markets in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, from where shark fins are exported to other Asian markets, primarily Hong Kong and China, was bones are used in cosmetic products also sold to China. Shark meat and skins are consumed locally as an important source of protein. In recent years, facing heavy criticism because of the unregulated shark fishing industry, the Indonesian government has sought to bring in stricter controls over commercial hunting of sharks in an attempt to balance the needs of fishermen as well as the need to protect dwindling shark populations.

Looking Forward

Though she has spent years working in war zones, Nicole Tung says she hopes to continue pursuing stories that address climate change, environmental justice, and the human cost of ecological collapse. The Carmignac-supported project, she feels, has only scratched the surface of what remains to be uncovered.

“I hope I can continue this project in some capacity at some point. There is so much more to explore in this dark and opaque industry that far too often disregards the fact that the catch in the sea is not infinite,” Tung says.

As Southeast Asia’s waters grow ever more contested, the balance between human livelihoods and ecological survival becomes increasingly urgent. For Nicole Tung, photography is not only about bearing witness but about ensuring that the hidden costs of everyday consumption are brought into public view.

Image credits: Nicole Tung, Carmignac Photojournalism Award, Chris McGrath

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
16 Organizations that Want to Fund Your Photography Project
Award-Winning Photogs Discussing the Power of Photojournalism
Gaza city destruction Israel Condemns US Award For Handing Prize to Photographer with ‘Hamas Ties’
Pictures of the Year -- Photojournalism award controversy -- Israel and Gaza Pictures of the Year Sparks Controversy, Awards ‘Disgusting’ War Photo Top Prize
Discussion