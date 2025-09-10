Bending Spoons Buys Video Platform Vimeo for $1.38 Billion

Bending Spoons has entered a definitive agreement with Vimeo to purchase the video platform for $1.38 billion.

Per the agreement, Bending Spoons will acquire Vimeo in an all-cash transaction and take Vimeo (VMEO), a public company, private. Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 per share in cash when the transaction closes. On the news, Vimeo’s stock price increased 61% to $7.75 at the time of writing.

“The per-share purchase price represents a 91% premium over Vimeo’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of market close on September 9, 2025,” Vimeo writes in its press release.

Vimeo, once a significant player in the streaming video space, has lost massive ground to other platforms, including YouTube, in recent years. Rather than fight a losing battle in the creator space, Vimeo has catered more toward business and enterprise users lately.

Milan-based Bending Spoons has made the news here on PetaPixel before, after it acquired Filmic in 2022 and then laid off Filmic’s entire staff the following year. In July 2024, Bending Spoons hit the headlines again after scooping up WeTransfer.

“After a disciplined review of strategic alternatives, the Board unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction delivers compelling, certain value to Vimeo shareholders and positions the company to accelerate its strategic roadmap as part of Bending Spoons,” says Glenn H. Schiffman, Chairman of the Board at Vimeo. “We’re confident they are the right long-term partner for our customers, employees, and brand.”

Vimeo’s CEO, Philip Moyer, adds that “Bending Spoons has tremendous respect for the Vimeo team, our customers and the creator community we serve.” Moyer was named Vimeo CEO just last year. Last week, Moyer laid off 10% of Vimeo’s staff.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Vimeo into the Bending Spoons portfolio,” says Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder.

“Vimeo is a pioneering brand in the video space, serving a passionate, global community of creators and businesses. At Bending Spoons, we acquire companies with the expectation of owning and operating them indefinitely, and we look forward to realizing Vimeo’s full potential as we reach new heights together. In particular, after closing, we’re determined to make ambitious investments in the US and other priority markets, and all key areas of the business, spanning both the creator and enterprise offerings. We’ll focus on achieving even more stellar levels of performance and reliability, bringing advanced features to more customers, and continuing to release powerful and responsible AI-enabled features.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions and approvals, including by Vimeo’s shareholders. When the deal closes, Vimeo will be taken off the stock exchange and become a fully private company. Vimeo says it does not plan to hold an earnings call for the third quarter, which would have been due sometime following the end of this month.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.