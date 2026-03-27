Rushes Is a New Creator-Focused Vimeo Alternative

U.K. filmmaker Guy Loftus has launched Rushes, stylized rushes, a new video hosting and sharing platform designed to fill the void left by a reshaped Vimeo. The platform is built by video creators, for video creators.

The reason why there is even a void in the space for Rushes to fill is that Bending Spoons bought Vimeo last year for nearly $1.4 billion. As Bending Spoons has done with prior acquisitions, like Filmic, Vimeo was gutted a few months later. To be clear, Vimeo still exists, but there is uncertainty among what was once its core audience, filmmakers, about how useful the platform will be moving forward, given that Bending Spoons fired much of Vimeo’s staff and seems increasingly focused on enterprise applications and customers.

In contrast, as CineD reports, Rushes aims to be a go-to place for individual filmmakers and small creative teams to host, share, and review videos.

“Rushes is a community and video hosting platform — designed for filmmakers, by filmmakers,” the company explains. “We’re based in Europe, we’ll never let an AI train on your work and we aren’t an evil mega-corporation.”

The Rushes team says it built the platform “because filmmakers deserve a space that isn’t controlled by another US tech company.”

“This is a home for independent creators who want control, fairness, and a real creative community — no AI exploitation, no snobbery, just people like you, showing their best work.”

Rushes promises no advertisements, no algorithms, no AI training, and an inspiring community that fosters creativity. Rushes also incorporates some Frame.io-like features, including timeline-based commenting and feedback, which can be helpful for teams reviewing video content online.

Loftus posted about Rushes on Reddit r/documentaryfilmmaking, explaining that he started Rushes about a year ago after he had an operation and couldn’t work for a month.

“A year later and it’s finally here, my big middle finger to Vimeo pulling all the community features for U.K./EU users and jacking the price up,” Loftus writes. “I built this mainly for people in Europe who felt insulted by the way Vimeo treated them. But, as I found out, a lot of people all over the world feel quite similar. It’s not for people who have terabytes of videos they want to store, it’s for filmmakers and creators that want a decent place to host their work and like to be inspired by other awesome people.”

“I absolutely despise what Vimeo has become. The site launched my career. I am so glad to finally see an alternative and I hope that community becomes as strong as it once was on Vimeo!,” Reddit user HeadSock4795 replied.

“I’ve been trying to figure out the best vimeo alternative for a while now, this looks great nice work!” knhoknho adds.

Rushes and its community-focused experience are available now. Free users can view, follow, and like content on Rushes without any ads. Premium subscriptions that support uploading are $7.99 per month or $77 per year with 200GB of storage, with additional storage available as an add-on. This tier includes a public portfolio page, password-protection, review and collaboration tools, reference tools, custom thumbnails, download controls, and more.

Image credits: Rushes