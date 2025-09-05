M-Box Adds Automated Agitation to the Lab-Box Film Development System

Designed for use with the Lab-Box system, the M-Box promises to streamline film development by automating the agitation process.

Back in 2017, PetaPixel covered the release of the Lab-Box, a “multi-format daylight-loading film tank,” in other words, a modern at-home film developing system that works without the need for a darkroom.

Analog photography continues to attract both long-time practitioners and a new generation of film enthusiasts. With growing interest in home development, accessories that simplify the process are emerging in the market. The latest addition to the Lab-Box system is the M-Box, an automated agitation accessory designed specifically for use with the Lab-Box daylight tank.

The M-Box is presented as a means to streamline film development, while enhancing consistency and precision. For many photographers, agitation is one of the most critical yet repetitive steps in the darkroom workflow. By automating this task, M-Box allows users to focus on other steps while maintaining confidence in the quality of their negatives.

Design and Build

The design of the M-Box reflects the same aesthetic principles that made the Lab-Box popular. Built from matte black plastic with orange highlights, the accessory is compact and easy to transport. A power knob and program selector are located on the top, accompanied by LED indicators that show charge status.

Inside, a magnetic motor drives the agitation process. The motor is connected to the Lab-Box through a removable pin, while the base features a silicone cap that protects the battery compartment and stores the charging cable. Charging is handled through a USB-C connection, and the unit comes supplied with four rechargeable AA batteries.

Agitation Programs

One of the defining features of the M-Box is its three selectable agitation modes, each tailored for different stages of film development. The continuous slow rotation mode, operating at around 40 rpm, is best suited for the stop, fixing, and washing phases where a higher speed is unnecessary. This mode conserves energy while still ensuring even chemical action across the film.

For the development stage, the intermittent fast rotation mode provides approximately 80 rpm of movement, with a four-second pause every sixteen seconds. This alternating rhythm is designed to enhance uniformity, particularly in areas of the negative that are prone to streaking, such as skies and smooth backgrounds.

Finally, the continuous fast rotation mode, also running at about 80 rpm, is recommended for rapid stop, fix, and wash cycles, as well as for 35mm film development. While this program is the most demanding on battery life, it offers speed and efficiency when time is a factor.

Together, these options give photographers flexibility and control, while reducing the risk of uneven development and the effort required during manual processing.

Battery and Charging

The M-Box has an approximate runtime of 60 to 70 minutes at maximum speed. As the charge level decreases from 100 percent to 25 percent, the rotation speed drops slightly, although it remains above the minimum required for uniform development.

For best results, the manufacturer recommends recharging after every three development sessions, or at least once the battery level falls below 50 percent. Charging is straightforward, with the red indicator light switching off once the unit is fully powered.

Compatibility and Use

The accessory is designed to work seamlessly and exclusively with both the 35mm and 120 modules of the Lab-Box system. Photographers can attach it easily and begin processing without additional tools or a complex setup. This compatibility ensures that the M-Box is useful for a wide range of users, from beginners to advanced practitioners.

The box includes the motor, USB-C cable, four rechargeable batteries, a silicone protective cap, and a crank system with a magnetic pin. The Lab-Box tank itself is not included.

A Modern Companion for a Classic Practice

Developed in Italy, the M-Box showcases how new accessories aim to complement classic film practices by introducing features that enhance the process without compromising the tactile element of analog photography. Its compact design and automated features are intended to make film processing more accessible for newcomers, while also offering additional convenience for photographers already familiar with the Lab-Box system.

The release comes at a time when film photography remains a steady presence in visual culture. Products like the M-Box illustrate how manufacturers are finding ways to blend established darkroom techniques with contemporary technology, aiming to preserve the character of analog processes while reducing some of the more labor-intensive steps.

Pricing and Availability

The M-Box is scheduled for presale from September 11-14, 2025, at a promotional price of $140 (€119) with shipping expected to begin at the end of October 2025. After this initial period, the regular retail price will be $163 (€139).

Image credits: Lab-Box