Study Reveals Deadliest Countries to Take a Selfie and US Takes Number Two Spot

A new study has revealed the deadliest countries to take a selfie in — with the U.S. taking the number two spot on the list.

The report by the Barber Law Firm examined countries with the highest rates of injury or death linked to selfies. The law firm’s researchers reviewed global incidents from March 2014 to May 2025, using Google News reports that documented cases where taking a selfie directly led to harm.

According to a report by Time Out, India ranked first in the study, accounting for 42% of all selfie-related incidents worldwide during that period. Of the 271 reported casualties in India, 214 were deaths and 57 were injuries. Researchers point to factors including dense populations, access to risky environments such as cliffs and train tracks, and a strong social media culture that rewards risky posts.

Earlier this month, a man was seriously injured in India after being attacked and trampled by an elephant while he was attempting to take a selfie with it. Meanwhile, six cousins drowned in a river while taking group selfies in deep water — while a woman had to be dramatically rescued after falling into a 100-foot gorge while attempting to take a selfie.

The U.S. came second, with 45 casualties in total — 37 deaths and 8 injuries. Russia followed in third with 19 incidents. Meanwhile, Pakistan ranked fourth with 16 deaths and no injuries. Australia placed fifth, recording 13 deaths and two injuries.

The findings highlight a global trend of people putting themselves at risk for photos in the age of social media. Moreover, the true number of selfie-related injuries or deaths is likely far higher, as many cases go unreported.

“Our research highlights a troubling trend where the pursuit of social media validation is literally costing lives.” Kris Barber, Founder and Principal Attorney at The Barber Law Firm, says in a statement. “The perfect photo simply isn’t worth the danger. What’s particularly concerning is that most of these tragedies could have been avoided by taking a few steps back or finding a safer vantage point.”

China is conspicuous in its absence from the list, likely because incidents in the country are difficult to discover thanks to a tightly controlled media.

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Countries for Taking Selfies

1. India (271 incidents)

2. United States (45 incidents)

3. Russia (19 incidents)

4. Pakistan (16 incidents)

5. Australia (15 incidents)

6. Indonesia (14 incidents)

7. Kenya (13 incidents)

8. United Kingdom (13 incidents)

9. Spain (13 incidents)

10. Brazil (13 incidents)

