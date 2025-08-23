Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Review: An Absolute Gem

Chris Niccolls

The industry desperately needs more lens support for APS-C cameras and it often feels like a neglected market. Full frame is clearly the favored child when it comes to the camera game, but I happen to love smaller sensor cameras, which give a great mixture of compactness and quality. Sigma is on a roll, making sure to give users excellent and affordable optics for Sony E mount, Canon RF mount, and Fujifilm X mount. The latest $629 Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens seeks to cover the ultra-wide arena with plenty of light-gathering potential to boot.

Buy the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary new on Amazon.comBuy the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary used on KEH.com

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Review: How It Feels

I love just how compact APS-C lenses can be, and the Sigma 12mm is definitely easy to carry. Weighing only eight ounces (225 grams), this little lens feels barely-there on the end of a compact mirrorless body. At the front, you get a simple plastic hood with a grippy rubber ring and a 62mm filter diameter. I like that Sigma placed a functional aperture ring on such a small lens, which can be adjusted from f/1.4 to f/16. The lens is weather-sealed with rubber gaskets around the lens mount, making it rugged enough for some inclement weather. Otherwise, there isn’t anything to comment on about when it comes to the physical appearance of this simple little lens.

A Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN camera lens is standing upright on a grid-patterned surface with a dark, blurred background. The lens markings and brand name are clearly visible.
There isn’t much to say about the handling of such a simple lens.
Close-up of a Sigma camera lens, showing the aperture ring with f-stop markings from 1.4 to 16, labeled "12mm 1:1.4 DC ø62." The background is blurred with a grid pattern beneath the lens.
I do appreciate the addition of an aperture ring to control your depth of field.
A close-up view of a camera lens lying on its side, showcasing the lens mount and electronic contacts, with a lens cap placed nearby on a black grid-patterned surface.
You do get some measure of weather sealing and ruggedness.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Review: How It Shoots

This lens provides a full-frame equivalent field of view of 18mm with a depth of field similar to an f/2 lens. Ultra-wide lenses don’t normally need to autofocus quickly, but the stepping motor in the Sigma does a good job of pushing the lightweight elements swiftly. There is a nice manual focus ring, which is quite smooth for the times you want to take full control yourself.

A black-and-white photo shows a puddle in an alleyway reflecting buildings, clouds, and a person standing nearby, whose silhouette is visible in the water. The walls and ground are gritty and urban.
The Sigma 12mm is an easy lens to walk around with all day.
Close-up of a black camera lens with textured focus rings and a white "C" marking, set against a dark, blurred background.
The Sigma Contemporary line has always combined value with performance.

The bokeh of this lens is important to evaluate because the f/1.4 aperture opens up the possibility for soft backgrounds when you want them. There is a touch of a soap bubble look to the highlights, and the look of them can be a little harsh. However, the overall bokeh is quite pleasant, and I found the backgrounds to be smooth-looking without too much of a distracting edge.

A pink cocktail with ice, a lime wedge, and a straw in a mason jar labeled "Leopold's Tavern," sits on a wooden table with colorful lights blurred in the background.
The bokeh is decent for such a compact lens. No need to fear soft backgrounds with this lens.
Side-by-side comparison of colorful bokeh lights, with the left image labeled "f/1.4" showing larger, softer circles, and the right image labeled "f/4" showing smaller, more defined circles.
The specular highlights are quite clean, with just a touch of harshness.

Close-up of yellow dandelion flowers in sharp focus with a tall, modern apartment building blurred in the background, set against a partly cloudy blue sky and green trees.

A rusty, blue-green metal gear shift sits on a bed of coffee beans, arranged inside a bicycle chainring on a carved wooden surface. Blurred background includes a can, a bike image, and other colorful objects.

The Sigma also handles flare very well. There is a little bit of bleed from bright light sources, but contrast is well maintained. I didn’t notice any issues with ghosting at all, even at tighter apertures. The sun stars also look quite dramatic, with clean star shapes and long, well-defined points. I think any photographer looking to shoot sunny landscapes, city night lights, and architectural interiors will enjoy the results from this little lens.

A vibrant mural of a child's face with spiky hair is painted on a building wall, with a bright sunburst overhead and a modern high-rise in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Flare is well-controlled, and the sunstars are dramatic.

View looking up at a blue sky with clouds, framed by leafy branches, two modern buildings, and a large yellow "CENTRAL" sign above an outdoor area.

A black-and-white photo of a tall building framed by leafy trees, with sunlight shining through the branches, and a streetlamp in the foreground.

The appearance of longitudinal chromatic aberrations, otherwise known as LoCA, was very minimal. There are some slight color casts in front of and behind the point of focus, but nothing that was distracting or difficult to deal with. Even shooting close-ups of text or details, I noticed only slight color shifts. Speaking of close-up photography, the ultra-wide nature of this lens allows for some pretty macro-like shots. The working distance is terrible, of course, so it can be a challenge to keep your own shadow off the subject, but the lens is very sharp at minimum distance. You can achieve some dramatic-looking close-ups with the background way off in the distance.

Close-up of an old, sepia-toned technical drawing showing detailed diagrams of a vintage bicycle, including wheels, frame, and mechanical parts, with numbered labels and annotations.
I didn’t notice any major LoCA issues.

A collection of colorful vintage skis is lined up against a wall behind a brown patterned sofa, next to a window with sheer floral curtains and green drapes. Sunlight streams in, casting shadows on the curtain.

Black and white photo showing high-rise buildings reflected in glass. The words "31 SOHO TATTOO" appear on the glass, with a round ceiling light above and a cloudy sky in the background.

This is a truly sharp lens as well, with excellent detail in the center of the images at f/1.4. There is a little loss of contrast, but this goes away when you stop the lens down slightly. Corners are also surprisingly good, with some vignetting but nice detail at the widest apertures. Stopping the lens down slightly helps to sharpen the whole frame, but I was very pleased with the look of my shots at any chosen aperture.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts with grayscale bars, color swatches, circular patterns, and currency details, labeled "f/1.4" on the left and "f/4" on the right.
The center detail is excellent without needing to go to a tighter aperture.
Comparison image showing a Canadian one-dollar bill and a focus chart viewed through a lens at f/1.4 (left) and f/4 (right); focus and sharpness improve noticeably at f/4.
Corners have some vignetting, but the detail is still good.
Bright pink flowers in a garden bed with green leaves, set against a background of tall, modern buildings and a blue sky.
I love the up-close sharpness and the consistency from corner to edge.

A vibrant garden with pink and purple flowers in the foreground, a statue in the center, and modern blue buildings and trees in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

A low-angle view of a street signpost in front of tall buildings, including a red and white tower, against a cloudy sky. The perspective emphasizes the height of the signpost and surrounding architecture.

A lot of cinematographers will appreciate this lightweight lens for handheld vlogging purposes or as a compact prime for gimbal usage. The lens breathing is minimal, meaning that your field of view changes only slightly when focusing the lens. If you are looking for an ultra-wide field of view, with a bright aperture, and ideal coverage for APS-C video cameras or super 35mm mode on full-frame bodies, this is a darling little piece of glass.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Review: Good Things in Small Packages

This is an absolute gem of a lens, and it leaves me with almost nothing to complain about. You really get a complete package with few issues to speak of. Frankly, there aren’t a lot of alternatives either. You can find plenty of lenses that go this wide, but they’re usually of a slower aperture. The $629 Sigma 12mm f/1.4 Contemporary is providing plenty of light without any nasty compromises, and it is filling a role that sorely needs filling.

Are There Alternatives?

The choices are few, especially in X mount or RF mount. Sony makes a nice 11mm lens, but it has a slower f/1.8 aperture. Viltrox does offer a 13mm lens with a similar f/1.4 aperture for a similar price, and would be well worth a look, too.

Buy the Sony 11mm f/1.8 new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony 11mm f/1.8 used on KEH.com

Buy the Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. This Sigma ultra-wide is cheap and cheerful, with no real shortcomings to speak of.

Buy the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary new on Amazon.comBuy the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary used on KEH.com

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Sigma camera lens with "12mm 1:1.4 DC DN ø62" marked on the side, featuring a textured focus ring and aperture markings, shown against a plain white background. Sigma 12mm f/1.4 Is the Smallest and Lightest DC Contemporary Lens
Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Sigma Brings Its 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary to Fujifilm X-Mount
New Sigma Lenses Sigma Adds Three New Lenses: 17mm f/4, 50mm f/2, and 23mm f/1.4
Sigma Lenses for Fujifilm X Mount Sigma Unveils First Fuji X Lenses: 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, 56mm f/1.4
Discussion