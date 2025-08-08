Meike’s New Full-Frame 24mm f/1.4 Prime Lens Won’t Break the Bank

The Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4 is a fast new autofocus prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The prime lens is available for E, L, and Z-mount and costs under $600.

The Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4 promises professional-grade image quality and performance. The lens features 15 lens elements arranged across 12 groups.

Given the lens’s 24mm focal length and fast f/1.4 aperture, it should be well-suited to a wide range of photo and video applications, including landscape, street, environmental portraiture, travel, and even night sky photography. The lens can focus as close as 0.28 meters (0.9 feet), which is a maximum magnification of around 0.1x.

The lens is reasonably compact. The E-mount version is 107 millimeters (4.2 inches) long and weighs 556 grams (19.6 ounces). The L-Mount version is slightly shorter (105 millimeters) and weighs a little bit less (550 grams). The Z-mount lens is the longest of the three at 109 millimeters, and also the heaviest at 560 grams. In all three cases, the lenses include a large focus ring, aperture control ring, and accept 72mm front filters.

The Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4 lens costs $589, which puts it in an interesting position across all three available lens mount systems.

E-mount photographers have two fantastic autofocus options in the 24mm f/1.4 range, including Sony’s impressively compact and sharp 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens that costs $1,398. E-mount (and L-Mount) photographers can also go for the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens, which is $879.

Nikon Z owners have no other native Z-mount 24mm f/1.4 lenses to choose from, at least none with autofocus capabilities. Nikon’s first-party 24mm prime is the Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S for $1,096. While a great lens, it is not as fast as the new Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4. Nikon shooters could also adapt the beloved Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G ED lens using an FTZ adapter, but that older lens is still $1,396, even after a $600 instant savings.

Although the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art released in 2022 is Sigma’s most recent 24mm f/1.4 prime lens, and an excellent wide-angle prime lens, L-Mount owners could instead opt for the older Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens to save some money. That lens, released back in 2015, is $639.

There are surprisingly few 24mm f/1.4 prime lenses for full-frame E, L, and Z-mount mirrorless cameras, so the Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4 is a very welcome and relatively affordable new option for photographers, especially Nikon Z ones who have been eyeing Sony and Canon’s offerings with envy.

Pricing and Availability

The Meike Mix 24mm f/1.4 lens is available now for E, L, and Z mounts for $589.

Image credits: Meike