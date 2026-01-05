Meike Releases $290 AF 23mm f/1.4 Lens for APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Close-up of a MEIKE 25mm f/1.4 camera lens mounted on a camera body, with a black background and clear focus on the lens and control dials.

Meike has officially released its new AF 23mm f/1.4 autofocus prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, expanding its lineup of budget-friendly autofocus optics.

The Meike AF 23mm f/1.4 lens is available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts and offers a full-frame equivalent field of view of approximately 35mm, making it ideal for street, travel, and everyday photography.

Close-up view of a black digital camera with a large MEIKE lens attached, facing directly towards the viewer against a dark background.

A close-up of a Meike 23mm f/1.4 camera lens attached to a camera body, placed on a black background. The lens details and branding are clearly visible.

Meike’s latest lens is built around a 13-element, 11-group optical design and features a nine-blade aperture for smooth background blur. Its minimum focusing distance is 9.8 inches (25 centimeters), allowing for close framing and moderate subject isolation, especially when shooting wide open.

Autofocus is powered by an STM stepping motor, promising quiet and responsive performance for stills and video. The lens supports eye and face detection autofocus on compatible camera bodies, transmits full EXIF data, and includes a physical AF/MF switch for quick mode changes. A manual aperture ring is also incorporated for tactile exposure control.

The lens weighs approximately 10.5 ounces (298 grams) for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, and 10.7 ounces (302 grams) for Nikon Z. It measures about 2.6 inches in diameter by 3.2 inches in length (66.5 × 81 millimeters) and features a 58mm filter thread. A petal-shaped lens hood is included in the box.

The front element has water- and oil-repellent coatings to reduce smudging and improve durability during outdoor shooting. A USB-C port on the barrel allows for firmware updates without a separate dock. Meike also notes minimal focus breathing and low distortion, making the lens suitable for hybrid photo and video use.

A woman standing next to a pole.

A young woman with long dark hair, wearing a black leather jacket and grey sweater, poses confidently outdoors in front of a striped, sunlit background in three photos.

How It Stacks Up: Other AF 23mm f/1.4 APS-C Lenses

The Viltrox AF 23mm f/1.4 is a compact, lightweight alternative to Meike’s lens, also available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts. It features a nine-blade aperture, fast f/1.4 performance, and weighs roughly 10.6 ounces (300 grams). Full EXIF transmission and eye/face detection autofocus make it a popular, budget-friendly choice for everyday shooting, with moderate corner sharpness and controlled chromatic aberration for its price.

Tokina’s ATX-M 23mm f/1.4 for Sony E mount incorporates Super Low Dispersion elements and multi-coatings to reduce flare and ghosting, improving contrast and color fidelity. Weighing about 10.5 ounces (298 grams), it is compact and well-balanced, appealing to creators who prioritize consistent optical performance across the frame. While it lacks some modern features, such as USB-C firmware updates, it remains a solid option for APS-C shooters seeking quality optics in a small package.

At the higher end, Sigma’s 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens targets photographers seeking superior optical refinement. This lens includes aspherical and low-dispersion elements to minimize aberrations and maximize corner-to-corner sharpness. Weighing approximately 12 ounces (340 grams), it is larger and heavier than Meike, Viltrox, or Tokina lenses and commands a higher price, reflecting its premium build, precise autofocus, and robust coatings. Sigma’s lens is ideal for those prioritizing optical excellence over affordability.

A hand holds a Sony Cinema Line FX30 camera with a Meike 23mm f/1.4 lens, showing the top view of the camera against a blurred outdoor background.

Compared with these lenses, the Meike AF 23mm f/1.4 offers a balance of size, weight, price, and features. It remains lightweight and compact like Viltrox and Tokina, provides a fast f/1.4 aperture, and adds modern conveniences such as USB-C firmware updates and water/oil-repellent coatings, making it a competitive, versatile choice for budget-conscious APS-C shooters.

A woman with long brown hair holds a Nikon camera up to her face, preparing to take a photo outdoors. She is wearing a sleeveless, rust-colored top and looks focused on her subject.

Pricing and Availability

The Meike AF 23mm f/1.4 APS‑C autofocus lens is priced at $290 and is available now through Meike’s official store and authorized retailers in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts.

Buy the Meike AF 23mm f/1.4 APS-C Lens new on B&HBuy the Meike AF 23mm f/1.4 APS-C Lens used on KEH.com

