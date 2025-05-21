Godox’s Pocket-Sized Mini TTL iT30 Pro Flash Looks Powerful

Godox announced its tiniest TTL flash yet, the iT30 Pro. Godox says its new pocket-sized delivers professional-grade results and can work as a flash sender, receiver, or trigger.

The Godox iT30Pro TTL Mini Flash weighs a mere 4.2 ounces (120 grams) and its dimensions (W x H x D) are 2.6 by 1.9 by 1.8 inches (65 by 47 by 46 millimeters). It’s a petite flash that Godox says delivers an impressive amount of light. The flash has a guide number of 49.2 feet at ISO 100. Its power is adjustable from 1/1 to 1/128 and has flash compensation from -3 to +3 EV. The flash duration is 1/1000 to 1/30,000s.

At roughly a quarter the size of a standard speedlight, the iT30 Pro boasts Godox’s 2.4GHz X system, enabling the unit to be used as both a Master and a Receiver.

“Pair it with the X3 trigger or any other Godox 2.4GHz wireless flash to create flexible, limitless multi-light setups with ease,” Godox says.

Exciting for a small budget flash, the iT30 Pro features a full color 2.8-inch touchscreen and a rotary dial for users who prefer tactile feedback. Whether by tapping the screen or via the dial, the device’s menu appears intuitive and responsive for on-the-fly power adjustments.

Godox also says the flash units will include a built-in diffuser, which the company claims will limit the need for any additional light modifiers.

The iT30 Pro supports TTL, HSS, second curtain sync, FEC, WN switch, and manual and multi-flash modes. It is available in C, N, S, F, and O versions to support Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus and Panasonic, respectively.

When asked about the possibility of other versions, such as Leica, Godox replied, “Unfortunately, there’s no plan for a TTL-compatible Leica version at this time,” with the same answer for a Pentax version.

The iT30 Pro’s current versions have slightly different specs due to how the various brands software-based designs handle electronic flash infrastructure, such as E-TTL II or evaluative “Through the Lens” (TTL) in the Canon version, i-TTL or intelligent TTL with its signature crispy pre-flash for Nikon devices, and then standard TTL for the remaining versions: S, F, and O.

Additionally, all units support 1/8000s high-speed sync, front/rear-curtain sync, multi-mode, and flash exposure compensation, with the Sony version adding global shutter flash sync up to 1/80000s. All versions can support multi-stroboscopic flash up to 100 times at 100 Hz. The device also has a 2.5mm sync cord jack for optional sync cables.





As a wireless system, the iT30 Pro has a range of up to 328 feet (100 meters), featuring four sender and receiver groups, and 1-32 channels. When asked if the device can function solely as a trigger, Godox explained, “Yes, when the iT30Pro is set as the master, you can turn Group M off, which disables the on-camera flash while still controlling your off-camera flashes. Perfect for using it purely as a trigger!”

Godox promises that the flash offers ample power of GN15 (ISO 100, full power) to support photographers from enthusiasts to professionals, “With a 1.5-second recycle time and up to 560 full-power flashes per charge, you can shoot from dawn till dusk without pause.”

Additionally, the iT30 Pro uses a built-in 7.2V, 900mAh lithium battery that supports USB-C fast charging for quick top-ups via the included USB-C charging cable. The USB-C port also lets the device receive firmware updates to keep up with the latest camera models.

The camera hot shoe connection is achieved via a newly redesigned quick-release foot with a button to lock or release it quickly for a fast workflow.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iT30 Pro is available for pre-order with prices starting at $75, yet no exact official release date has been announced. Godox notes, “Due to differences in VAT & tax rates, prices may vary in different regions.”

Image credits: Godox