Godox’s Pocket-Sized Mini TTL iT30 Pro Flash Looks Powerful

A triptych image: left, a camera screen shows a woman eating a cherry; center, a hand presses a button on a device; right, a woman smiles while eating a cherry.

Godox announced its tiniest TTL flash yet, the iT30 Pro. Godox says its new pocket-sized delivers professional-grade results and can work as a flash sender, receiver, or trigger.

The Godox iT30Pro TTL Mini Flash weighs a mere 4.2 ounces (120 grams) and its dimensions (W x H x D) are 2.6 by 1.9 by 1.8 inches (65 by 47 by 46 millimeters). It’s a petite flash that Godox says delivers an impressive amount of light. The flash has a guide number of 49.2 feet at ISO 100. Its power is adjustable from 1/1 to 1/128 and has flash compensation from -3 to +3 EV. The flash duration is 1/1000 to 1/30,000s.

At roughly a quarter the size of a standard speedlight, the iT30 Pro boasts Godox’s 2.4GHz X system, enabling the unit to be used as both a Master and a Receiver.

“Pair it with the X3 trigger or any other Godox 2.4GHz wireless flash to create flexible, limitless multi-light setups with ease,” Godox says.

Close-up of a digital camera flash control unit displaying "+3.0" in green on its screen, with buttons labeled SET and MENU on the side, and a battery icon visible.

Exciting for a small budget flash, the iT30 Pro features a full color 2.8-inch touchscreen and a rotary dial for users who prefer tactile feedback. Whether by tapping the screen or via the dial, the device’s menu appears intuitive and responsive for on-the-fly power adjustments.

Godox also says the flash units will include a built-in diffuser, which the company claims will limit the need for any additional light modifiers.

A comparison showing a camera flash device on the left, and portraits of a woman holding a dessert on the right labeled "N. Diffuser Off" (with sharper light) and "W. Diffuser On" (with softer light).

A person holds a camera taking a photo of a woman with long black hair standing outdoors among green plants and pink flowers. The camera screen displays a clear image of the woman.

A person wearing a brown suede jacket is putting a small black action camera into their chest pocket.

Four friends sit at a table outdoors at night, raising glasses in a toast. Professional photography lighting equipment surrounds them, with lush greenery and string lights in the background. Text labels the lights.

The iT30 Pro supports TTL, HSS, second curtain sync, FEC, WN switch, and manual and multi-flash modes. It is available in C, N, S, F, and O versions to support Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus and Panasonic, respectively.

When asked about the possibility of other versions, such as Leica, Godox replied, “Unfortunately, there’s no plan for a TTL-compatible Leica version at this time,” with the same answer for a Pentax version.

The iT30 Pro’s current versions have slightly different specs due to how the various brands software-based designs handle electronic flash infrastructure, such as E-TTL II or evaluative “Through the Lens” (TTL) in the Canon version, i-TTL or intelligent TTL with its signature crispy pre-flash for Nikon devices, and then standard TTL for the remaining versions: S, F, and O.

Additionally, all units support 1/8000s high-speed sync, front/rear-curtain sync, multi-mode, and flash exposure compensation, with the Sony version adding global shutter flash sync up to 1/80000s. All versions can support multi-stroboscopic flash up to 100 times at 100 Hz. The device also has a 2.5mm sync cord jack for optional sync cables.


A person holds a small black action camera with a charging cable plugged in; the display screen shows a green battery icon indicating it is charging.

As a wireless system, the iT30 Pro has a range of up to 328 feet (100 meters), featuring four sender and receiver groups, and 1-32 channels. When asked if the device can function solely as a trigger, Godox explained, “Yes, when the iT30Pro is set as the master, you can turn Group M off, which disables the on-camera flash while still controlling your off-camera flashes. Perfect for using it purely as a trigger!”

Godox promises that the flash offers ample power of GN15 (ISO 100, full power) to support photographers from enthusiasts to professionals, “With a 1.5-second recycle time and up to 560 full-power flashes per charge, you can shoot from dawn till dusk without pause.”

A person presses the side release button on a camera flash trigger mounted on a camera. Insets show close-ups of the button and the device’s side view, labeled "iT30Pro C/N/F/O Release button located on the side.

Additionally, the iT30 Pro uses a built-in 7.2V, 900mAh lithium battery that supports USB-C fast charging for quick top-ups via the included USB-C charging cable. The USB-C port also lets the device receive firmware updates to keep up with the latest camera models.

The camera hot shoe connection is achieved via a newly redesigned quick-release foot with a button to lock or release it quickly for a fast workflow.

Two young women smiling outdoors; one holds a cherry near her mouth, while the other covers one eye with an orange. They are sitting on chairs with greenery in the background.

Two young women sit at a table with cake and flowers, smiling as one holds a camera and takes a selfie. The background features green plants and pampas grass, creating a cozy, cheerful atmosphere.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox iT30 Pro is available for pre-order with prices starting at $75, yet no exact official release date has been announced. Godox notes, “Due to differences in VAT & tax rates, prices may vary in different regions.”

