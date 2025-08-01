7Artisans’ Ultra-Wide 14mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Lens Promises Dramatic Photos

Alongside its new 75mm f/1.4 portrait prime lens, 7Artisans announced a full-frame 14mm f/2.8 ultra-wide prime.

The new 14mm f/2.8 is available for the same mounts as the 75mm f/1.4 — E, L, RF, and Z — and like the 75mm f/1.4, the 14mm f/2.8 is a fully manual lens. Its metal barrel is compact, lightweight, and straightforward. The lens includes a large focus ring, depth of field markings, and a de-clickable aperture control ring. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/22.

The lens is 87 millimeters (3.4 inches) long and weighs 504 grams (17.8 ounces). The lens is 79 millimeters (3.1 inches) across and accepts 77mm screw-in filters. Many ultra-wide-angle lenses, especially ones with brighter apertures than f/2.8, either don’t accept filters or use huge, expensive ones. It is worth noting that the 14mm f/2.8 appears to accept 77mm filters via a short extra lens hood, rather than accepting them directly to the end of the lens itself. This is not an uncommon solution with wide-angle lenses, as Nikon’s fantastic Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S zoom lens shows.

The 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 prime features 13 elements across nine groups. Of these elements, there are two aspherical elements, three pieces of ED glass, and five high-index elements. The lens sports a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, which 7Artisans promises delivers excellent sunstars, but time will tell. The company also promises excellent sharpness across the entire full-frame image area, even when shooting at f/2.8, and “near-zero distortion.”

The company says its new lens is well-suited for landscape, architecture, dramatic environmental portraits, and night sky photography. When working with a 14mm lens like this, photographers and videographers will be tasked with leaning heavily into the ultra-wide field of view. 7Artisans says “even the tiniest space can be magnified threefold,” and that shooting up close to accentuate a foreground element can “achieve dramatic perspective tension.”

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 full-frame wide-angle prime lens is available now for $299. The lens is shipping now in Sony E, L-Mount, Canon RF, and Nikon Z.

Image credits: 7Artisans