7Artisans’ Ultra-Wide 14mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Lens Promises Dramatic Photos

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens with manual focus and aperture rings, featuring engraved distance and aperture markings in white and red, set against a plain white background.

Alongside its new 75mm f/1.4 portrait prime lens, 7Artisans announced a full-frame 14mm f/2.8 ultra-wide prime.

The new 14mm f/2.8 is available for the same mounts as the 75mm f/1.4 — E, L, RF, and Z — and like the 75mm f/1.4, the 14mm f/2.8 is a fully manual lens. Its metal barrel is compact, lightweight, and straightforward. The lens includes a large focus ring, depth of field markings, and a de-clickable aperture control ring. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/22.

A wide-angle camera lens with a metal body, visible aperture and focus markings in white and red, and a ribbed focus ring against a white background.
The 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 features a short built-in petal-shaped lens hood. It also ships with an extra hood that can accept 77mm filters, as shown here.

The lens is 87 millimeters (3.4 inches) long and weighs 504 grams (17.8 ounces). The lens is 79 millimeters (3.1 inches) across and accepts 77mm screw-in filters. Many ultra-wide-angle lenses, especially ones with brighter apertures than f/2.8, either don’t accept filters or use huge, expensive ones. It is worth noting that the 14mm f/2.8 appears to accept 77mm filters via a short extra lens hood, rather than accepting them directly to the end of the lens itself. This is not an uncommon solution with wide-angle lenses, as Nikon’s fantastic Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S zoom lens shows.

City skyline at dusk with tall modern skyscrapers, colorful lights reflecting on a wide river, and a clear blue sky. A lit pedestrian bridge spans the foreground, adding vibrant hues to the scene.

A tall modern skyscraper with a sleek glass exterior towers above surrounding high-rise buildings under a bright, partly cloudy sky, viewed from a low angle.

The 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 prime features 13 elements across nine groups. Of these elements, there are two aspherical elements, three pieces of ED glass, and five high-index elements. The lens sports a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, which 7Artisans promises delivers excellent sunstars, but time will tell. The company also promises excellent sharpness across the entire full-frame image area, even when shooting at f/2.8, and “near-zero distortion.”

A well-lit bridge stretches over a calm river at night, with bright streetlights creating starbursts and reflecting on the water. Green bushes line the riverbank in the foreground under a clear, dark sky.
The sunstars look pretty good in this sample photo.

A serene night scene of a lake surrounded by mountains and dense forest, under a clear sky filled with stars. The water reflects the blue tones of the night, creating a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

The company says its new lens is well-suited for landscape, architecture, dramatic environmental portraits, and night sky photography. When working with a 14mm lens like this, photographers and videographers will be tasked with leaning heavily into the ultra-wide field of view. 7Artisans says “even the tiniest space can be magnified threefold,” and that shooting up close to accentuate a foreground element can “achieve dramatic perspective tension.”

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 full-frame wide-angle prime lens is available now for $299. The lens is shipping now in Sony E, L-Mount, Canon RF, and Nikon Z.

Buy the 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 new on Amazon.comBuy the 7Artisans 14mm f/2.8 used on KEH.com

Image credits: 7Artisans

