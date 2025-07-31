X-T5 Teardown Uncovers Fujifilm’s Incredible IBIS Engineering

IRreCams has been converting digital cameras for infrared and astrophotography since 2011, so the team has taken apart a diverse range of cameras, from Micro Four Thirds models all the way to medium-format cameras. The latest camera to go under the “knife” is the Fujifilm X-T5 APS-C camera.

Whether a Fujifilm photographer or just someone interested in how cameras are designed and built, teardown projects like these are a fascinating look behind the curtain.

Taking a camera apart gives the experts at IRreCams a unique perspective on a camera. Beyond the features and specs, which are impressive in the X-T5’s case, by pulling a camera apart and seeing what makes it tick, it’s possible to learn more about everything that goes into designing a new camera. In the X-T5’s case, the teardown made IRreCams appreciate the camera even more.

“Compact and powerful,” IRreCams says, summarizing the X-T5’s design.

Taking the X-T5 apart proved quite easy for IRreCams experienced technicians, although, as if often the case, some screws were tucked below some of the camera’s rubber grip. There are nearly always hidden screws on modern digital cameras.

With the necessary screws removed, it was possible to detach the camera’s back panel and access the main board. After unplugging some ribbon cameras and removing more screws, the entire board was extracted, exposing the X-T5’s sensor assembly and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) unit.

This is an area where the X-T5 proved especially impressive.

“According to Fujifilm, the sensor stabilization not only compensates for up to seven f-stops, it can also position the sensor with pixel precision for ‘Multi Shift Pixel Shooting,'” IRreCams writes. “These features are already available from the X-H2 but what is new is the compact design of the sensor unit. Since the first sensor-based image stabilization in the X-H1, Fujifilm has gradually made the sensor module smaller and lighter. The module in the X-T5 is the most compact we have ever seen in a Fujifilm camera — and the design on the data sheet shows no disadvantages compared to the slightly larger module in the X-H2.”

Fortunately, the X-T5 also lacks an infrared internal LED that is hidden inside some cameras. In cameras with this type of internal infrared light, converted cameras can pick up stray light in very dim lighting conditions.

Since the X-T5 doesn’t have this problem, the X-T5 is “not only suitable for conversion to an infrared or full spectrum camera but also for an astromodification in order to become sensitive for H-Alpha light.”

Like the X-H2, which uses the same 40-megapixel X-Trans APS image sensor, the X-T5 is very well-suited for infrared photography. Although Fujifilm cameras have some white balance limitations, but they can be overcome.

“The X-T5 is a wonderful camera that delivers just as great image quality as the X-H2. For the fact that video features have not been given huge weight in the development of the camera, you get a relatively small and compact photo camera that simply has it all. For an infrared or astro camera, the X-T5 is suitable in all respects — at least as long as you shoot in RAW,” IRreCams concludes.

The company can convert existing X-T5 cameras for infrared, full spectrum, and astrophotography. However, the company also offers already converted X-T5 cameras for €2,349, which is a bit under $2,700 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: IRreCams, Sven Lamprecht