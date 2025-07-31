People Are Falling for an AI Video of Bunnies Bouncing on a Trampoline

It has over 200 million views on TikTok and has people questioning what is real and what isn’t — A viral AI video of bunnies bouncing on a trampoline has stormed the internet this week.

“Just checked the home security cam and… I think we’ve got guest performers out back,” reads the caption that also has Ring doorbell cameras tagged. The adorable video is in the style of a CCTV camera and starts with a group of bunnies on the edge of a backyard trampoline before they miraculously all start bouncing together.

Never knew how much I needed to see bunnies jumping on a trampoline pic.twitter.com/1zn7uaPSHD — greg (@greg16676935420) July 28, 2025

It follows a similar viral video of a bear bouncing on a trampoline that also fooled people into believing it was real. Both videos have sounds added to them to make them appear more realistic.

It's been a "Bear casually jumping on a trampoline in the wee hours of the night" kinda Friday. pic.twitter.com/7JFzvUTsvJ — J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) July 25, 2025

“I’m getting scammed when I’m older,” writes one person beneath the bunny video. “This is the first AI that has ever got me,” writes Leenie24.

The video achieves almost perfect verisimilitude except for a couple of details: At the beginning of the video, one of the bunnies has two heads, but the most obvious giveaway is later in the video when one of the bunnies disappears from view.

“People want to believe, and the fact that it is AI generated is causing widespread crisis among people who thought that AI slop would only fool their parents,” writes 404 Media which points out that the bunny video is more difficult to spot as a fake because of the security camera style which masks some of the video’s flaws.

But it is surely just a matter of time before these kinks are ironed out and AI videos are near-indistinguishable from real ones. With the likes of Google releasing ever more impressive models like Veo 3, people will be fooled by synthetic content on a more regular basis in the near future.

2. It looked like a normal video until… (141 million views on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Yun1CCHo4B — Gina Acosta (@ginacostag_) July 30, 2025

One X user compiled a series of disturbing AI videos that have gone viral on TikTok, which include the world’s largest dog called Titan. These videos often have long, probably AI-generated, descriptions in an attempt to make them more convincing.

Another video of a seagull sitting on the hood of a car looking at a French fry looks realistic enough until it smashes the window to grab it.