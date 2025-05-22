10 Insane Videos From Google’s Veo 3 AI That Will Blow Your Mind

Google launched its new AI video model Veo 3 this week and people have already created incredibly impressive synthetic videos from it.

The level of realism is getting so good that many will have a hard time distinguishing between real and AI. Laszlo Gaal created the below video of people shopping at a car show.

Before you ask: yes, everything is AI here. The video and sound both come from a single text prompt using #Veo3 by @GoogleDeepMind .Whoever is cooking the model, let him cook! Congrats @Totemko and the team for the Google I/O live stream and the new Veo site! pic.twitter.com/sxZuvFU49s — László Gaál (@laszlogaal_) May 21, 2025

While the car show footage is imitating real life, the below video — a class full of Baby Boomers learning Gen Z slang — is a little more wacky but still impressive.

A college professor doing a class on Gen Z slang and the video pans over to all the boomers taking notes and seeming super interested #veo3 pic.twitter.com/AogNFeiDLd — justin (@HonestBlogging) May 21, 2025

AI influencer Min Choi shared a series of examples from Veo 3 on X. The first one is an ode to the notorious Hawk Tuah girl who found fame via a viral street interview.

Google Veo 3 realism just broke the Internet yesterday. This is 100% AI 10 wild examples: 1. Street interview that never happened pic.twitter.com/qdxZVhOO3G — Min Choi (@minchoi) May 22, 2025

While there are plenty of fantastical AI videos out there, the ones that imitate real life closely are arguably more interesting. Such as this one of a stand-up comedian performing a live set.

Less than 24 hours ago, Google dropped Veo 3, blurring the line between reality and AI. Its video and audio quality is so lifelike, it’s unsettling. Here are 20 insane examples & a full guide on how to use it: 1) A standup comedian telling a joke:pic.twitter.com/gLdpRX0TmC — Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) May 21, 2025

Someone made a mockup action movie, underlining the threat AI video tech poses to Hollywood.

Created with Google Flow. Visuals, Sound Design, and Voice were prompted using Veo 3 text-to-video. Welcome to a new era of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/E3NSA1WsXe — Dave Clark (@Diesol) May 21, 2025

Another person made a fake streamer playing the popular Fortnite video game.

Uhhh… I don't think Veo 3 is supposed to be generating Fortnite gameplay pic.twitter.com/bWKruQ5Nox — Matt Shumer (@mattshumer_) May 21, 2025

The AI can create sitcom episodes that don’t exist, complete with canned laughter.

Good lord, Veo-3. I keep alternating between being stunned and laughing my ass off. pic.twitter.com/sdmEHoJlBh — Theoretically Media (@TheoMediaAI) May 21, 2025

Veo can also create videos of people singing with perfect lip-synching.

Google Veo 3 can create singing and music videos from a single prompt. It's just insane how coherent it is to the video. 🔈Sound On! pic.twitter.com/RMwc1sSOmX — Jerrod Lew (@jerrod_lew) May 20, 2025

Or how about this video of a paper boat disappearing down a drain, if an editor dropped this into a video, would anyone realize it was a fake?

Finally, we end on an impressive talk show clip. Perhaps the main giveaway here is the wizard talking about Goblin Town.

Veo3 is seriously insane, I can't get over it pic.twitter.com/2INpTRDsqf — Magus Wazir (@MagusWazir) May 21, 2025

Veo 3 was announced at Google I/O 2025 this week. Imagen 4, the company’s AI image generator, was launched too.