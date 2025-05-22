10 Insane Videos From Google’s Veo 3 AI That Will Blow Your Mind

Matt Growcoot
A man in a blue shirt holds a microphone, interviewing two women on a busy street at night with neon lights and storefronts in the background. The woman on the right looks surprised, while the other smiles.
This AI video imitates Hawk Tuah girl. | Min Choi/X

Google launched its new AI video model Veo 3 this week and people have already created incredibly impressive synthetic videos from it.

The level of realism is getting so good that many will have a hard time distinguishing between real and AI. Laszlo Gaal created the below video of people shopping at a car show.

While the car show footage is imitating real life, the below video — a class full of Baby Boomers learning Gen Z slang — is a little more wacky but still impressive.

AI influencer Min Choi shared a series of examples from Veo 3 on X. The first one is an ode to the notorious Hawk Tuah girl who found fame via a viral street interview.

While there are plenty of fantastical AI videos out there, the ones that imitate real life closely are arguably more interesting. Such as this one of a stand-up comedian performing a live set.

Someone made a mockup action movie, underlining the threat AI video tech poses to Hollywood.

Another person made a fake streamer playing the popular Fortnite video game.

The AI can create sitcom episodes that don’t exist, complete with canned laughter.

Veo can also create videos of people singing with perfect lip-synching.

Or how about this video of a paper boat disappearing down a drain, if an editor dropped this into a video, would anyone realize it was a fake?

Finally, we end on an impressive talk show clip. Perhaps the main giveaway here is the wizard talking about Goblin Town.

Veo 3 was announced at Google I/O 2025 this week. Imagen 4, the company’s AI image generator, was launched too.

