Thypoch M-Mount Adapter Uses Positive-Lock Mechanism for Max Stability

Instead of using a passive lock mechanism found on most mount adapters, Thypoch has announced a new positive-lock system that promises better lens connection, stability, and reliability.

The design is similar to the one used with the cinema PL-mount, and Thypoch says it effectively eliminates micro-movements caused by external forces, such as follow-focus torque. The company says that with its adapter, photographers and filmmakers can ensure stable, high-quality footage with complete security.

“The Thypoch M Mount Adapter features a groundbreaking dual-lock system for added security. The first positive lock ensures a tight connection between the lens and the adapter, while the second lock reinforces it, preventing accidental removal unless the safety lock is deliberately released,” Thypoch says.

“Whether shooting in fast-paced environments, at extreme angles, or under challenging conditions like drone vibrations or stabilizer movements, this dual-lock design minimizes lens shake and enhances lens safety, allowing videographers to focus fully on capturing critical moments without worry.”

The Thypoch Positive-Lock M-Mount adapter has what the company calls an “anti-interference” design, which has been customized for each of the compatible camera systems. It includes a detachable handle module that can be repositioned to customize preferences or button access and can also be swapped with a flat, non-slip module if a handle isn’t desired. Thypoch says this flexibility eliminates the interference caused by fixed handles in other adapter solutions.

The system is available in multiple formats: M to E-mount, L-mount, Z-mount, and RF-mount, as well as M-Arri, although the latter won’t be available until later this year. The adapter, of course, fully supports Thypoch’s Simera, Eureka, and Simera-C series, but the company says it will work with Leica and Cooke SP3 lenses as well. The M-Arri is compatible with the Cooke SP3 series, while Leica M0.8 lenses are compatible with all Thypoch positive-lock adapters.

A major complaint from many mirrorless camera photographers who want to shoot with M-mount glass is weak tolerances which result in reduced image quality. Thypoch says this adapter solves that problem.

“Our original adapters offer tighter tolerances, which directly contribute to improved image quality by reducing any potential issues like misalignment or distortion—crucial for professional photographers who rely on accuracy and sharpness,” Thypoch tells PetaPixel via email. “By using our adapter, photographers can enjoy greater flexibility in their lens selection, allowing them to use both native and third-party lenses, which greatly expands creative possibilities.”

The mirrorless camera mount adapters are made of aluminum alloy, while the M-Arri adapter is made of a higher-strength stainless steel. Both are CNC-machined with precision for perfect flange distance consistency, and Thypoch says that the adapters can handle at least 50,000 mount and dismount cycles.

The M to mirrorless mount adapter is available starting today for $219. The M to Arri adapter will retail for $1,229 and will ship starting in September.

Image credits: Thypoch