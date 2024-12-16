Thypoch is Bringing its Simera-C T1.5 Lens Series to M-Mount

Jaron Schneider

A row of five black camera lenses with silver mounts are displayed against a white background. The lenses vary in size and have detailed markings and numbers on their surfaces.

Following this past October’s announcement of the Simera-C T1.5 series of cinema lenses for Sony E-mount, Thypoch announced the 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm lenses will also be available in Leica M-Mount.

The Simera-C lenses were made in collaboration with DZOFilm and are described as high-quality, manual-focus lenses designed for cinema applications. Each of the lenses feature an all-metal construction yet promise to still be compact in lightweight, coming in at 380-450 grams (13.4 to 15.9 ounces). Their small sizes makes them capable of being mounted on a gimbal, drone, or lets them be more easily handheld. The company says the lenses are weather-sealed for dust and splash resistance (no official IP rating, however) and the lens series also features a consistent alignment of focus and aperture gears to make it easier to swap them out on set without having to reset surrounding equipment.

The lenses also have a 16-bladed aperture, which is unusually high and should provide a strikingly circular background defocus.

Close-up of a professional camera mounted on a gimbal, surrounded by various camera gear. The setup is in a studio with blurred lighting in the background, creating a cinematic effect.

The addition of M-mount means the lenses are more easily used on a wide number of camera systems, as M-mount is one of the most easily adaptable formats.

“The M-mount cine lenses rival PL-mount in adaptability, fitting almost all mirrorless cameras (E, RF, Z, L, X mounts) with adapters. They could also be mounted (positive lock) on the ARRI Alexa camera and Sony Venice system by a third party’s M mount kit,” the company says. “They ensure seamless integration from mirrorless video cameras to high-end cinema setups like DJI Ronin 4D, Sony Venice, Alexa 35, Alexa mini LF, Alexa mini and Amira.”

A close-up of a professional camera setup with advanced lens and DJI focus accessories attached, featuring a detailed focus ring and various control knobs, set against a blurred background.

Thypoch adds that the floating element design of the Simera-C series allows for a closer minimum focusing distance than most modified cine-mod rangefinder lenses, which it says provides almost identical quality at close focus and infinity as well as greater texture and detail in close-ups.

Thypoch is making the M-mount series of Simera-C T1.5 lenses available individually for $959 or as a five-lens set for $4,319. That is a slight premium over the cost of the E-mount versions, which run $879 each or $4,048 for the five lens set.

Image credits: Photos courtesy of Thypoch

