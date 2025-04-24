Thypoch Embraces Ergonomics With New Focus-Tab for Simera Lenses

Thypoch’s controversial auto infinity-lock Simera lenses were revamped with new Type ii lenses that feature a crescent-shaped focus tab style.

Chinese lens manufacturer Thypoch is relatively new to the scene, but its vintage-inspired lenses have proven popular with photographers. One relatively consistent criticism of the company’s lenses has been its focus lock switch design, which Thypoch said last month it would move away from.

As PetaPixel‘s Chris Nicholls reported, the build quality and classic aesthetics of Thypoch’s Simera 35mm f/1.4 lens were much appreciated however he could not get over the automatic locking switch which when focused at infinity would engage and auto-lock.

“The focusing knob is tuned nicely and works well, save for an annoying quirk that makes it auto-lock at infinity. This locking knob should have been designed to be toggled to either lock or focus freely but instead, it is a constant point of irritation,” Niccolls wrote.

Others users took to Reddit to voice their displeasure (or in some cases defend the original Thypoch lens design). But ultimately, Thypoch has responded to the criticisms, releasing a new and improved (depending on who you ask) version of its Simera 28mm and 35mm ASPH lenses, which are now “Type ii.” The new crescent-shaped focus tab replaces the preexisting infinity lock mechanism, but the lenses are otherwise essentially identical to the originals.

This new precision control focus tab type not only appeases consumers who were unhappy with the previous infinity lock format, but it also adds a level of accessibility with the new ergonomic tab type. The smooth single finger focusing can now be approachable to photographers with limited range of motion.

Thypoch explains the differences between the two versions, both of which will remain available: “Type i (Infinity-Lock Version): Enhances stability by preventing lens rotation during installation, ensuring secure handling and Type ii (Focus-Tab Version): Ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip, enabling smooth, single-finger focusing for seamless operation” are the same excluding focusing mechanism and price.”

However, Thypoch notes the Simera 28mm ASPH has a “minor appearance improvement on the rear part, which is slightly thinner than Type i, giving it a more streamlined, straight-line look.”

Current owners of Simera lenses, curious about the possibility of a conversion kit or the ability to change out the lock type of their lens, may be disappointed to hear it is not recommended.

“Thypoch does not recommend modifying an infinity-lock version to a focus-tab version. The process requires disassembling and recalibrating more than four internal components, which could compromise lens optical performance and mechanical stability. Therefore Thypoch does not offer conversion services for this reason,” the company says.

Pricing and Availability

The Simera 28mm and 35mm f/1.4 Type ii (Focus-Tab) versions are available now for $770 and $750 respectively.

Image credits: Thypoch