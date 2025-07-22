VSCO Acquires The Freelance Photographer, Aims to Empower Aspiring Pros

VSCO has acquired The Freelance Photographer, an online platform that provides aspiring photographers with the resources they need to develop new skills and succeed as professionals.

“There’s a clear gap in the market for business education and industry-specific guidance for emerging photography professionals who are looking to secure sustainable client Relationships,” says Eric Wittman, VSCO’s CEO. “The Freelance Photographer serves as a long-term career partner to creatives, offering a comprehensive education, a supportive community, as well as the tools and insight they need to turn their craft into a career.”

The Freelance Photographer describes its mission as helping independent photographers and videographers “build sustainable busineses they love” while also helping brands find photographers and videographers to work with long-term.

“We want to make the creative industry thrive,” The Freelance Photographer promises.

The platform, now owned by VSCO, offers a comprehensive business education curriculum specifically designed for commercial photographers and ideographers, covering diverse topics such as market analysis, positioning, pricing, and pitching projects. Training comes in different forms, including webinars, workshops, and a coaching and mentorship program. The Freelance Photographer also features a large, active community of successful freelance photographers who regularly hold peer-led sessions for those aiming to establish themselves.

“The Freelance Photographer has always been about helping freelance photographers run their businesses and build sustainable careers. Joining VSCO means we can reach a broader audience to help them build successful businesses and get to scale faster. We’ll also be able to build better tools, offer more support, and create more opportunities for our community together,” The Freelance Photographer’s founder, Paul Weaver, tells PetaPixel.

This acquisition is the latest in a string of moves by VSCO aimed at making the platform a hub for creative professionals and photographers who are trying to find their footing.

“While the creator economy has grown exponentially over the last few years, there is still a huge gap in the market today for training and mentorship tailored to photographers and creators to help them run successful independent businesses. At the same time, we are hearing from brands looking to hire independent creative talent, that it can be a challenge to find talent that’s prepared professionally,” VSCO’s CEO, Eric Wittman, explains to PetaPixel.

“Over the last year or so, we have been evolving VSCO as a creative platform, supporting photographers throughout their journey from enthusiast to professional. We’ve made strategic investments in areas of our product to meet the growing needs of photographers and aspiring creative professionals.”

Wittman points to VSCO Hub, VSCO Sites, and VSCO Canvas, solutions that provide photographers a place to get discovered and hired, elegantly showcase their professional work without any coding expertise, and collaboratively pitch ideas, respectively.

“Education is central to our vision of creating more value for VSCO creators, helping them advance their craft and business. We intend to integrate elements of The Freelance Photographer offering to VSCO’s membership in the future,” Wittman adds.

The Freelance Photographer platform will remain online separately from VSCO. The Freelance Photographer has a waitlist for membership, and the next open enrollment period will be August 19-29, 2025. Membership starts at $2,500.

Image credits: VSCO and The Freelance Photographer