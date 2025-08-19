VSCO Workspace Aims to Alleviate Frustrations of Running a Photo Business

To celebrate World Photography Day, VSCO today unveiled VSCO Workspace, an automated studio management platform built specifically for photographers.

VSCO Workspace builds upon one of VSCO’s recent acquisitions, Táveʼs Studio Manager. Following this acquisition earlier this year, VSCO has integrated Studio Manager’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and added new features to ensure it offers photographers more functionality and scalability.

“At VSCO, we are focused on supporting photographers at every stage of their journey, from casual to professional,” says VSCO’s CEO, Eric Wittman. “With Workspace, we are deepening our commitment to working creators and making it easier for them to manage and grow their business, so they can focus more time and energy and doing what they love.”

VSCO promises that Workspace will help photographers and event professionals book more clients, save precious time, and manage their business and studio more efficiently. VSCO Workspace enables clients to schedule consultations, meetings, and sessions, while photographers can automate key aspects of their business. Photographers can set up useful things like intake questionnaires, automatic follow-up emails, reminders, and more.

VSCO Workspace also includes tools to upsell photography services, automatically invoice clients, and send pre-filled, customizable contracts to clients. VSCO Workspace offers a range of features, including detailed reports, lead tracking, payment tracking, and a client portal, to help photography businesses focus on taking photos and less on handling essential business tasks.

“With all the ups and downs of running a photography business, there’s one thing we’ve never had to worry about and that is our CRM, VSCO Workspace. It just works with everything we need,” says Ben Chrisman from Chrisman Studios. Chrisman is a long-time user of Táve Studio Manager, which now redirects to VSCO Workspace’s website.

“We’re excited about where VSCO Workspace is headed, and we hope to have another 15 years of it being the brain for everything we’ve yet to photograph, which is a pretty exciting thought,” Chrisman adds.

For its part, Wittman says VSCO is committed to providing photographers and creators the opportunities and tools they require to succeed as professional photographers. VSCO Workspace is just the latest development aligned with that vision, joining the news last month that VSCO had acquired The Freelance Photographer, an online platform that provides photographers with educational resources to become successful pros. In May 2024, VSCO launched Hub, which it described at the time as “LinkedIn for photographers.”

“Our vision is to give photographers and creators more economic opportunities with VSCO and we are just getting started,” Wittman promises.

To celebrate VSCO Workspace’s launch and World Photography Day, photographers can try 30 days of Workspace for free and receive access to the “Attract Paying Clients” workshop from The Freelance Photographer using the code “VSCO.”