VSCO Canvas is a ‘Human-Centered, AI-Assisted’ Moodboarding Tool

VSCO has announced Canvas, which is described as a new creative mood board creation platform for photographers. The company says this platform differentiates itself from other options because it is specifically tailored to “the unique needs of visual creators.”

Canvas combines the ability to pull from VSCO’s library of photos and generative AI to create these mood boards. That latter note is important, as this is VSCO’s first integration of generative AI into its product suite.

“With tools like real-time image generation, regional prompting, and role-based collaboration, Canvas brings a new level of speed, flexibility, and precision to the pre-production process,” VSCO says. “Creators can generate visuals, iterate on specific image elements, and share their mood boards with teammates or clients who may not have a photography background, making it easier to align visions and accelerate the path from concept to execution.”

Canvas allows users to import their own photos or use text prompts to generate new visuals in what it describes as a blend of personal inspiration and AI-experimentation. It says that “this seamless integration of creative prompts and real-time generation” makes ideation more dynamic with a focus on a visual-first experience that is important to how photographers and designers think and work. Canvas supports collaboration, connects with the VSCO photo database, and is browser-based for maximum ease of use.

“Canvas solves a real pain point for creators: how do you communicate your vision to someone who doesn’t speak the language of photography?” Eric Wittman, CEO of VSCO, says. “Whether you’re a hobbyist searching for focus, an aspiring pro building your first client deck, or a seasoned creative prepping for a campaign, Canvas helps you refine your vision and align with collaborators in a visually rich, intuitive way.”



VSCO users might find it odd that this platform is being “announced” today when it has been available to use for a few weeks. VSCO says that Canvas was “soft launched” about a month ago and, prior to that, had been in beta for a longer period. Today’s launch, then, is designed to express that the platform is ready for wider use.

During the soft launch period, VSCO says that 84% of Canvas content was AI-generated, which it says underscores the demand for tools that reduce friction in the creative ideation process.

“However, this also highlights an opportunity to increase awareness of Canvas’s broader collaborative and organizational capabilities. Upcoming feature enhancements will include smarter AI prompting, presentation modes, mobile access, and improved integration with the wider VSCO ecosystem—all grounded in VSCO’s signature clean aesthetic and commitment to user trust,” the company says.

The goal and target market of Canvas shares a lot in common with the mood board tool from Canva, although Wittman says he believes VSCO’s tool is better suited to what creative professionals are looking for. While Canva integrates stock photos with generative AI, Wittman says that the stock images available outside of VSCO tend to be bland, broad, and visually uninteresting. He says VSCO Canvas stands out because it allows users to tap into the massive library of VSCO photos that have been uploaded to the platform. These images are able to be used non-commercially for a mood board, but if a creator sees a photographer’s work as particularly well-suited to a project, it’s easy to get in contact with that photographer and hire them.

“The launch of Canvas also reinforces VSCO’s ethical approach to AI: Human-Centered. AI-Assisted. The company maintains a strong stance on user consent, data protection, and transparency,” VSCO says. “When working with third-party technology partners, VSCO requires full compliance with data privacy laws and prohibits the use of member content for training external AI models. As AI becomes a more integrated part of image-making, VSCO is committed to fostering tools that amplify creativity without compromising artistic integrity.”

VSCO Canvas is available today via the desktop platform for all Pro Members, which costs $5 a month with an annual plan or $12.99 per month on a month-to-month, cancel-any-time, plan.

Image credits: VSCO