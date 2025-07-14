Simmod’s First Cine Lenses Feature Modified Sirui Optics and Illuminated Markings

Simmod Lens, founded in 2018 by cinematographer Ron Sim, has moved from modifying existing lenses to creating new video-focused lenses of its own. Simmod’s first lenses, the Apsara Lumière and Apsara Prestige, have large-format coverage and relatively affordable price points.

As reported by CineD, Simmod Lens’ first offerings include two different Apsara series: Lumière and Prestige. Both lens series were built in collaboration with the well-known lens maker, Sirui, with Simmod Lens developing vintage-inspired fine-tuning, assembly, and calibration at its headquarters in Canada.

The Lumière series is built for full-frame mirrorless cameras, although it maintains a large-format image circle so that the lenses can be used on Alexa LF Open Gate cinema cameras.

“The Apsara Lumière T1.4 Super Speed lenses are designed for filmmakers who demand both performance and poetry,” Simmod explains. “With a fast maximum aperture of T1.4, Lumière opens the door to stunning low-light cinematography, ultra-shallow depth of field, and beautifully expressive bokeh. Inspired by the soul of vintage lenses yet built with modern reliability, Lumière blends character-rich rendering with sharp optical performance across today’s high-resolution digital sensors.”

Each lens is assembled and carefully calibrated in Canada and promises premium, precision-built components. One of the most interesting aspects of the lens Apsara Lumière’s design is the patent-pending illumination system. An integrated battery-powered light softly illuminates the focus markings on the cinema lens, ensuring that filmmakers can nail their shots even in dim conditions. Simmod Lens says that the light can work for over 15 hours off a single button battery and offers dimmable brightness. The light can be switched off entirely, of course.

The Simmod Apsara Lumière series comprises four T1.4 primes: 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm. Each lens promises vintage-inspired image rendering, including gentle roll-off, “organic bokeh,” and “natural contrast.” All four primes have 300 degrees of focus rotation and industry-standard 0.8 pitch gears. As mentioned, all four lenses cover full-frame and large image sensors. They also each feature a unified 80mm front diameter and 77mm filter thread.

The Simmod Lens Apsara Lumière series lenses are available for Canon RF, L-Mount, Nikon Z, and Sony E-mount cameras. The lenses are $849 each, although they are also available in a four-lens set with a custom case for $3,200, a nearly $200 savings on top of the value of the case.

Simmod Lens also unveiled the Apsara Prestige T2.0 Macro Cine Lens set. These are a five-lens set of full-frame PL-mount cinema lenses built for high-end productions.

“Built from the ground up and inspired by decades of lens disassembly, modification, and field experience, Prestige delivers a clean, cinematic image with refined optical behavior and subtle vintage influence — without sacrificing modern sharpness or consistency,” says Simmod Lens.

Unlike the Lumière, the Prestige series is not a constant fast T1.4 aperture across the board. Instead, the 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm Prestige Macro primes are T2.0, while the longer 75mm and 100mm Macro lenses are T2.8. Still fast, but slower.

The Prestige lenses cover up to a 44mm image circle, working well on industry-standard cinema cameras like the Arri Alexa LF, RED V-Raptor, Sony Venice, and Canon C500 II.

Each lens has 270 degrees of focus rotation and 0.8 mod cine gears. They also all feature 95mm front diameters and 86mm internal threads. The lenses feature robust aluminum housing, which Simmod Lens says ensures reliability in demanding professional environments.

The Simmod Lens Apsara Prestige Macro lenses are $949 each. They are also available in a five-lens set with a custom case for $4,800.

Image credits: Simmod Lenses