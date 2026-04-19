Sirui Unveils Ultra-Wide and Telephoto VP-1 Lenses for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Alongside a trio of new IronStar 1.5x anamorphic lenses for full-frame cameras, Sirui also unveiled three new Vision Prime 1 Series full-frame lenses at NAB 2026. The company unveiled new 15mm, 75mm, and 150mm Vision Prime 1 (VP-1) lenses, each promising “exceptional bokeh, outstanding low-light performance, and superior optical quality.”

Sirui first announced the Vision Prime 1 series in February 2025, debuting the series of fast T1.4 lenses with 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm lenses.

While the new 75mm lens is equally fast, offering a maximum aperture of T1.4, the new 15mm ultra-wide and 150mm Macro lenses lose a bit of speed. The 15mm Vision Prime 1 is a T1.6 lens, while the 150mm Macro slows down considerably to T4. However, in exchange for its slower maximum aperture, the new 150mm Vision Prime 1 lens offers 1.5x macro capabilities, so it will still offer a shallow depth of field when working at close-focusing distances.

Sirui notes that its new 15mm Vision Prime 1 lens is “perfect for landscape photography.” It is the widest lens in the Sirui Vision Prime 1 series by a wide margin. While 15mm doesn’t sound much wider on paper than the existing 24mm lens, the difference in field of view is significant. The difference is around 25 degrees, which is a lot. The 15mm lens will deliver an entirely different look and perspective than the existing 24mm cinema prime.

Except for the new 150mm lens, which is considerably longer than the rest of the Vision Prime 1 lenses, the series is relatively compact. The lenses have 72mm front diameters and accept 67mm front filters. They also all have identical focus and aperture ring positions, although it is a safe bet that the new macro lens will have a longer focus throw than the rest of the series.

The entire Vision Prime 1 Series, including the newest members, has another interesting trick up its sleeve. The lenses feature user-changeable mounts, enabling users to swap between Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, and L-Mount. The lenses also ship in two different colorways, black or metal gray.

Sirui did not announce pricing in its NAB 2026 press release, but the first three Vision Prime 1 lenses are available for $549 each, a very competitive price for full-frame cinema lenses. Sirui says the new Vision Prime 1 Series lenses will begin shipping in the second half of 2026.

Image credits: Sirui