Sirui Launches Three New Full-Frame Vision Prime 1 T1.4 Cine Lenses

Sirui has announced its new Vision Prime 1 series of T1.4 Full Frame Cine Lenses that offers 8K production quality optics with user-changeable mounts that can adapt the lenses from Sony E-mount to Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-mounts to save consumers money.

According to the company, the new lens kit has been built with modern filmmakers in mind, combining cutting-edge optical performance and a compact design with the option of changing the mounts to work with multiple camera systems. The trio of lenses include 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm T1.4 options, each with a lightweight and durable aluminum build with a 67mm filter thread and consistent size/build to make swapping lenses while on a stabilizer quick and painless.

The 24, 35, and 50mm lenses weigh approximately 1.3 pounds (602 grams, 590 grams, and 599 grams, respectively), with a barrel length of 4.4 inches for the 24 and 35mm lenses and 4.0 inches for the 50mm (112.4, 110.9, and 102.2 millimeters, respectively). The company says the lenses have minimal focus breathing, with an exceptionally controlled distortion, and feature a minimum focus distance of 10.2 inches (0.26 meters) for the 24mm, 11.8 inches (0.3 meters) for the 35mm, and 16.9 inches (0.43 meters) for the 50mm. The close focus distance makes the set of lenses useful for products, portraits, and even tight-space scenes.

The lenses promise exceptional 8K image quality and reduced size by incorporating Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass, four High Refractive Index (HRI) glass, and three aspherical lens elements. This combination of lenses with the T1.4 fast aperture will deliver a soft, round bokeh and a cinematic depth of field.

With this launch, Sirui is offering the lens combinations in two style options, including black and metal gray, so users can choose the option that best compliments their camera system(s).

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui T1.4 Vision Prime 1 Series of Cine lenses are available now to backers for $549 per lens with “early-bird” pricing. The cost will go up to $649 once the official retail prices go into effect, so the Kickstarter campaign offers potential buyers a 15 percent discount.

The lenses are also available as part of a three-piece set priced at $1,599 for early-bird backers, and $1,899 once that deal ends.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly. In this case, the campaign has not yet opened. However, given Sirui’s track record, PetaPixel is sharing the news ahead of time. Once backing opens, PetaPixel will join the campaign at the lowest available tier to keep track of the campaign through its completion.

Image credits: Sirui