Moment’s CineBloom VND Filter Combines Dreamy Diffusion and Exposure Control

Diffusion is hot right now. Photographers and videographers alike are seeking ways to make their images dreamier. Enter Moment’s new CineBloom Variable ND filters.

Moment’s CineBloom VND combines the company’s popular CineBloom diffusion with a built-in two- to five-stop ND effect. The diffusion strength is also selectable, although unlike the variable ND effect, users must select their diffusion level at the time of purchase. The Moment CineBloom VND is available in 10% and 20% diffusion options, and customers can save $50 by purchasing both at the same time.

The new CineBloom VND filter is available in 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes, which, when paired with different step-up rings, cover a very wide range of lenses. Given the thickness of the filter, 9.05 millimeters (0.36 inches), Moment recommends using it on lenses with focal lengths longer than 16mm; otherwise, the filter may introduce vignetting.

The filter features two primary pieces of glass: one for neutral density (Schott B270 cinema-grade glass) and another for diffusion (HD Glass). The diffusion layer is uncoated for “maximum effect and strength of bloom,” while the ND glass features a series of coatings to deal with fingerprints, water droplets, color correction, and polarization. The glass is housed within a machined aluminum frame featuring an eye-catching “Moment Red” anodized coating.

The filter also features Moment’s trademark viewfinder-visible stops, which are presented on an angled surface pointing toward the photographer, ensuring they can see the ND strength while shooting. There are subtle detents at each extreme of the ND range, and hard stops prevent cross-polarization.

Moment promises that its new CineBloom Variable ND filter will deliver “bloomed highlights, softened detail, and smooth motion blur without stacking filters,” ensuring creators can capture “cinematic” visuals with “character.”

Before and After Examples

Pricing and Availability

The Moment CineBloom Variable ND Filters are available to preorder now in 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes and 10% and 20% diffusion strengths. Regardless of the size and strength, one CineBloom VND filter is $199. Those who want access to both strengths can purchase a bundle with both for $349, a $50 savings.

PetaPixel members also receive a $15 one-time coupon to the Moment store for their first order of $50 or more, so for anyone interested in the CineBloom VND filter who also wants to browse PetaPixel ad-free, get access to our Sample Galleries, and get a discount on PetaPixel merch, becoming a PetaPixel member today makes a ton of sense. Memberships start at $3 monthly or $30 annually.

Image credits: Moment