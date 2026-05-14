Tilta Gets In On the Magnetic Photo and Video Filter Market

Tilta has introduced the Illusion Magnetic Filter Ultimate Kit, a modular magnetic filter ecosystem designed to simplify how filmmakers and photographers build and swap filter setups in the field.

Built around a fast magnetic attachment system, the Illusion lineup combines multiple commonly used filter effects into fewer physical components while keeping the overall system compact. The goal is to reduce the need for stacked filters, helping minimize common issues such as vignetting and color shifts while improving speed when working on location.

At the center of the system is a series of magnetic circular polarizer filters that attach quickly to included 77mm and 82mm adapter rings. Tilta positions the system as a way to streamline filter changes in fast-moving environments without compromising image quality or flexibility.

A Magnetic System Built for Faster Workflow Changes

The Illusion system is designed around magnetic connections that allow filters to snap into place rather than being threaded on and off the lens. For filmmakers and photographers working in changing lighting conditions, this approach is intended to make switching between configurations faster and more intuitive while keeping rigs lightweight and compact.

Tilta says the system is built with real-world production use in mind, whether shooting outdoors in high-contrast light, working around reflective surfaces, or adapting quickly during handheld and run-and-gun setups.

To support portability, the included protective covers can also mount magnetically to stacked filter configurations, allowing users to transport multiple assembled filters in a single protected setup.

Three Polarizer Variations at the Core

The Illusion ecosystem is built around a Circular Polarizer Filter available in three variations, each tailored to different creative needs.

The standard Circular Polarizer reduces reflections and glare from surfaces such as water and glass while maintaining natural color depth and contrast.

A second version integrates a built-in five-stop neutral density layer, combining polarization and exposure control in a single piece of glass to reduce the need for additional stacking.

The third option pairs the polarizer with a Black Mist 1/4 diffusion effect, softening highlight rolloff and lowering overall contrast for a more atmospheric, cinematic rendering.

All three versions remain rotatable after mounting, allowing precise adjustment of polarization strength depending on lighting conditions and reflective surfaces.

Variable ND Control From 1 to 10 Stops

Once attached to the adapter rings, the filters can be combined with Tilta’s VND Adapter module to create variable neutral density configurations.

Using the standard CPL with the VND Adapter produces a 1- to 5-stop range, while pairing the CPL with the integrated ND32 version extends control to a 6 to 10-stop range.

The Black Mist variant can also be used within the same system, allowing users to combine diffusion and variable ND control in a compact stacked configuration.

Tilta notes that consolidating multiple functions into fewer optical layers helps reduce vignetting while maintaining a more compact overall footprint compared to traditional multi-filter stacks.

Designed for Neutral Color and Easier Maintenance

Tilta says the Illusion filters use a cinema-grade full-spectrum coating designed to maintain neutral color reproduction and consistent light transmission across the frame.

The coating is also intended to reduce reflectivity and minimize the color casts that can occur with lower-quality variable ND systems.

For field use, the filters feature water- and oil-resistant coatings that make them easier to clean in outdoor environments. A microfiber cleaning cloth and soft carrying case are included for transport and maintenance.

The filter frames are made of aluminum, while the optical elements are glass for durability and image clarity.

What’s Included in the Ultimate Kit

The Illusion Magnetic Filter Ultimate Kit includes both 77mm and 82mm adapter rings for compatibility with a wide range of photography and cinema lenses.

Inside the kit are the standard Circular Polarizer, a Circular Polarizer with integrated five-stop ND, a Circular Polarizer with Black Mist 1/4 diffusion, and the magnetic VND Adapter module.

Also included are front and rear magnetic protective covers, a soft carrying case, and cleaning accessories designed for transport and field use.

The full kit measures 9 x 6.7 x 4.3 inches (22.9 x 17.0 x 10.9 centimeters) and weighs 1.68 pounds (0.76 kilograms).

Pricing and Availability

The Tilta Illusion Magnetic Filter Ultimate Kit is available for preorder at $251.10 as part of a launch promotion running through May 22, 2026. After that, it will retail at $279. Individual filters may also be ordered separately with prices starting at $39. Tilta expects shipping to begin within two to four weeks.

Image credits: Tilta