Fujifilm Says Beloved 400H and Superia Films Remain Discontinued

Bad news, film fans. Fujifilm says its analog products website was updated in error. Fujifilm Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra film remain discontinued.

While the products remain listed on Fujifilm’s consumer films website at the time of writing, Fujifilm North America tells PetaPixel that both the beloved Pro 400H film, discontinued in 2021, and Superia X-Tra 400, remain discontinued.

It is a perplexing situation that has piqued the interest of film photographers. Fujifilm’s website was updated nearly two weeks ago, adding Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra400 back to the supposed current lineup. However, despite the films remaining listed for weeks, it was all because of an error, as some, like Analog Cafe, rightly speculated.

As for why Fujifilm updated its film website? That remains a mystery. Adding a layer of intrigue is that Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra400 were not just re-added to Fujifilm’s consumer film website, but the accompanying spec sheets were dated June 2025 as well, as Reddit users on r/analogcommunity noted last week.

Fujifilm told PetaPixel today, June 30, that the listing was an error and that the legendary films have not returned, but that is all the company has said for now.

It is very disappointing news. When Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra400 were discontinued, Fujifilm cited the moves as business decisions based on the costs of materials and current market conditions. While the materials undoubtedly remain expensive, the market conditions have certainly changed in the past few years, with film photography experiencing a significant resurgence. Photographers also hoped that perhaps Fujifilm had developed alternative manufacturing processes for its beloved films. But alas, no such luck.

“God please be real… Superia X-Tra was my favorite color film,” one Redditor wrote last week.

“Don’t do that,” another user wrote. “Don’t give me hope.”

Unfortunately, any hopes for the Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra400 to make a triumphant return have been dashed. For now, at least.

There is precedent for Fujifilm bringing back old films, such as 2019’s Acros II, which Fujifilm said it revived due to renewed interest in analog photography and customer feedback. Well, film is even more popular now than it was then, and photographers desperately want Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra400 to return.

PetaPixel has reached out to Fujifilm for further explanation on the webpage error and its broader analog photography plans. This story will be updated if the company provides additional information.

Image credits: Fujifilm