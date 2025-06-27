Tamron Claims It is the Top Third-Party Lens Maker by Total Sales

Tamron, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, has published a new report that says that the company has the largest market share of all third-party lens manufacturers.

As reported by DC Life and Photo Rumors, Tamron’s robust performance is thanks in part to the not only the company’s own branded lenses but the lenses it makes for OEM manufacturers.

Tamron says it will continue to focus on both “OEM products and our own brand products to increase sales” and that its net sales increased 16% year-over-year to around 7.5 billion yen ($51.76 million).

As for how its lens sales break down between OEM and own-brand lenses, the latest report states that in 2024, Tamron’s total lens sales include approximately 55% of its own-branded lenses and 45% of OEM lenses for other companies. Tamron estimates that in 2025, the ratio will change slightly, with 57% of sales being own-brand and 43% being OEM. Last year, PetaPixel reported that about 46% of Tamron’s lenses were made for other brands in the prior year.

“Regarding OEM products, we will continuously build closer partnerships with our OEM clients and continue to receive orders to ensure the stability of the business,” Tamron says.

“Since we are an OEM manufacturer of major camera manufacturers, we are the top market share as a third-party manufacturer (including OEM products),” Tamron explains in a machine-translated report.

Tamron’s report also outlines the popularity of its own-branded lenses in various regions. The best region for Tamron is China at 26%, followed by the United States and Europe, each with 19%, the rest of Asia with 17%, and Japan at 15%. The final small chunk comprises sales in other regions.

While Tamron does not specifically state which lenses it makes for other companies, there are some clear candidates, including Nikon’s Z 17-28mm f/2.8, 28-75mm f/2.8, and 70-180mm f/2.8 zooms, all of which have Tamron-branded counterparts with the same optical formula and specifications.

Tamron’s business remains strong despite market challenges, and the company believes the situation will continue to improve across all aspects of its photographic lens business.

Image credits: Tamron