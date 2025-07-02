The Nikon Z8’s New Firmware Borked Tamron Z-Mount Lenses

The Nikon Z8’s feature-packed firmware update 3.0 is now available, but photographers with Tamron Z-mount lenses may want to hold off on the update, as Tamron has confirmed that the new firmware update negatively affects the performance of at least some of its lenses.

Update 7/2: Nikon has issued a notice on its Z8 firmware page advising users to not update their Z8 to firmware version 3.00 with a third-party lens attached. “Do not update the camera firmware with lenses other than Z-mount NIKKOR lenses or mount adapters other than FTZ II/FTZ attached; failure to observe this precaution could result in camera malfunction,” Nikon writes.

Further, Viltrox published a statement on the Z8 firmware update: “If you are planning to update your Nikon camera firmware, we strongly recommend that you detach any third-party lens, including Viltrox lenses, before proceeding with the update. This is a precautionary measure to avoid any unexpected behavior during the firmware installation process.”

Digicame-Info reports that Tamron has issued a notice concerning the Nikon Z8 firmware version 3.00.

“We have confirmed that our interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras do not function properly when used with the Nikon Z8 (Ver. 3.00) that has been updated to the latest firmware,” Tamron says in a machine-translated Japanese statement.

“We are currently conducting verification, and will provide updates on the support information page as soon as they are available for each lens model,” Tamron continues. The company will update this support page as soon as additional information is available.

Tamron does not specify how the firmware affects lens functionality, but Nikon Z8 owners online have reported autofocus issues, including inconsistent performance and, in some cases, the autofocus not working at all.

While this is undoubtedly disappointing news for Nikon Z8 and Tamron lens owners, some users who have already updated their Z8 cameras have found success adjusting the Z8’s new in-camera autofocus limiter setting.

A user on DPReview‘s forums says that disabling the Z8’s Focus Limiter setting can restore full functionality with Tamron lenses, although given the firmware is very new, it is difficult to know the full scope of the situation or how effective this solution will be for everyone.

On the Nikon subreddit, users report that their Tamron lenses are no longer operating as expected on the Nikon Z8 (version 3.00), while others say that their Tamron Z-mount lenses are fine. In some cases, users with the same lens, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, are reporting different outcomes after updating.

Other users have remarked that some third-party lens adapters have also been affected by the Z8’s new firmware.

While Tamron works to resolve the situation, Nikon Z8 owners with Tamron lenses are advised to either refrain from updating their Z8 or, at the very least, do so with caution. It is also technically possible to downgrade from version 3.00 to version 2.10, if the situation is urgent.

Software development is complicated, and only becomes more so as a camera ecosystem expands with new third-party lens options. However, given Nikon and Tamron’s close relationship, the fact that any compatibility issues slipped through internal testing processes is surprising.

In any event, these things happen. There is always a risk that a camera firmware update will have unforeseen consequences, as PetaPixel has reported before.

Image credits: Nikon and Tamron