Sony’s Latest Firmware Update Borked Cameras Again

In what feels like déjà vu, another Sony firmware update has been pulled after causing issues for some users.

After needing to temporarily pull a Sony a1 firmware update (version 2.00) in March, Sony has done it again with the latest a7R V update (version 3.00).

“We confirmed that some ILCE-7RM5 cameras may not start up after installing the version 3.00 update,” Sony explained today on its support page. “We have suspended the update while we investigate the cause.”

The update page, which doesn’t currently include the download link, explains that the pulled update promises improvements to Creators’ App functionality and support for the camera’s Network Streaming function, the Monitor & Control app, and Sony’s Custom Grid Line feature.

As Sony Alpha Rumors reports, some users have indicated issues with the new Sony FX30 firmware update as well. Sony issued the FX30 update for longer than the one for the a7R V but has since pulled it, too.

“An issue requiring investigation was found in the ILCE-7RM5 software released on the same day. Just to be safe, we have also temporarily suspended distribution of this software,” Sony explains on its FX30 support page.

Sony is not the only company to have ever had issues with firmware updates — Fujifilm had a buggy lens firmware release earlier this year, for example — but the frequency with which Sony firmware updates have caused problems has proven concerning to some Sony users.

This also follows on the heels of a controversy last month. Cory Mayo of the YouTube channel Camera Nerds Media bought a used Sony FX3 cinema camera. When he tried to update it, things went sideways fast, essentially ruining his camera. At the time, Sony quoted Mayo a repair cost of at least $700, which upset Mayo and many others online. After some back and forth, the eventual repair — which comprised replacing a Wi-Fi module, the camera’s main board, and an optical filter block — cost a little over $300. The issues with Mayo’s FX3 went beyond a firmware update, although that’s when the camera’s usability was compromised.

Mayo’s situation resonated with many online because, like him, they had experienced issues with their cameras following firmware updates. Many use their cameras to earn a living, so it’s far from ideal when a firmware update, which promises to improve the camera, makes it inoperable. Obviously, in most cases, firmware updates from every company, Sony included, do improve a camera and don’t have any bugs. In the rare instances when there’s an issue, however, it’s a significant problem.

Once Sony reissues its latest firmware updates, PetaPixel will let readers know. Hopefully, this time, they’ll be fully baked.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.