Nikon Releases Videography-Oriented Firmware Updates for Z6 III and Z8

Nikon announced new firmware for the Nikon Z6 III and Nikon Z8 mirrorless cameras. The free updates promise to improve each camera to meet the demands of professional videographers.

Each firmware update includes many of the same improvements for both cameras. In the Z6 III’s case, the update brings the camera to version 1.10, up from 1.02. On the other hand, the Z8 is now at version 2.10, upgraded from 2.01.

In both cases, the new firmware delivers new video recording features, including access to Hi-Res Zoom when recording video using the DX area. Z6 III and Z8 owners can also now change the color of the zebra pattern on their cameras in the custom settings menu, and there’s a new option for customizing the brightness information display in this same menu.

Each camera has new control options, enabling users to save and load custom power zoom positions, switch command dial roles in Shutter priority mode, adjust zoom ring control for PZ lenses, and reassign power zoom control to various camera buttons.

While some updates, like Hi-Res Zoom when using the DX image area and customizable zebra patterns, are helpful for many users, others specifically cater to Nikon’s newest lens, the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, Nikon’s first video-focused power zoom lens for the Nikon Z mirrorless camera system.

“I truly enjoyed my short time with the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, and look forward to shooting future projects on it when the lens becomes available in the Spring. While the $2,600 price puts this lens out of reach for many amateurs, it is in line with competitive offerings like the aforementioned $3,100 Sony 28-135mm f/4 PZ,” writes PetaPixel‘s Jordan Drake of the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ.

“A power zoom is a creative tool that has long been missing from Nikon’s optical lineup, and the addition of this lens means there’s even more reason for videographers and cinematographers to give a long hard look at Nikon’s Z-Mount lineup.”

The new firmware updates are available to download directly from Nikon: Nikon Z6 III (version 1.10) and Nikon Z8 (version 2.10).

