The 2024 Dog Photography Awards Showcases Ace Pet Photographers

The winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards have been announced — a competition that celebrates canine-kind.

There is no overall winner of the Dog Photography Awards, instead each category has an individual winner. The five categories are Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs and People, and Documentary.

This year, there was a total of 1,700 entries from over 60 different countries competing for prizes that include $2,700 (€2,500) in cash and an engraved trophy.

Category Winners

Honorable Mentions

For more about the competition, head to the Dog Photography Awards’ website.