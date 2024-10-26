The 2024 Dog Photography Awards Showcases Ace Pet Photographers

Matt Growcoot
On the left, a black dog leaps in water with a frisbee against an orange sky. On the right, a woman kneels in grass, gently touching heads with a golden dog in a sunlit, green setting.
Credit: Anne-Laurie Léger, left, and Moa Näslund, right.

The winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards have been announced — a competition that celebrates canine-kind.

There is no overall winner of the Dog Photography Awards, instead each category has an individual winner. The five categories are Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs and People, and Documentary.

This year, there was a total of 1,700 entries from over 60 different countries competing for prizes that include $2,700 (€2,500) in cash and an engraved trophy.

Category Winners

A person in a white gown sits atop a tall stack of mattresses, alongside a small dog. The scene resembles a fairy tale setting, with intricately patterned linens creating a whimsical atmosphere.
This photo was taken as part of the B.C. Children’s Hospital Pet Therapy program calendar 2025. First place in the Dogs & People category. Jane Thomson/Dog Photography Awards
A person stands on a snowy landscape, tending to a sled with several dogs harnessed. An icy, mountainous backdrop completes the scene, with a cloudy sky above. The person is dressed in heavy winter clothing, suggesting a cold environment.
This photo was taken while traveling through a blizzard from Siorapaluk, the northernmost indigenous village in the world, to Qaanaaq, Greenland. First place in the Documentary category. John Fabiano/Dog Photography Awards
A greyhound wearing a flowing red cape walks gracefully across a sandy terrain. The background consists of smooth, beige hills, creating a serene and mystical atmosphere.
First place in the Action category. Regine Jensen/Dog Photography Awards
A white dog stands against a dramatic backdrop of dark, textured, geometric panels. The panels are illuminated by focused lighting, casting shadows and creating an artistic, futuristic atmosphere.
First place in the Portrait category. Rhea Nellen/Dog Photography Awards
A dachshund stands on a wooden table with a round mirror placed sideways, creating an optical illusion where its body appears elongated and distorted in the reflection. The background is dark and textured.
First place in the Studio category. Valeria Barbara Cassina/Dog Photography Awards
A black and white photo of a dog with long, fluffy fur that stands up on its head, giving it a mohawk-like appearance. The dog gazes upward with a curious expression against a plain dark background.
Second place in the Studio category. Donna Victor/Dog Photography Awards
An elderly man sitting on a wooden bench outdoors, holding a small dog. He is surrounded by lush green trees and grass, creating a peaceful and serene setting.
90-year-old Rune and his dog Hajen. Second place in the Dogs & People category. Ida Levn/Dog Photography Awards
A person in a blue jacket gently caresses a brown and white dog with large ears in a sunlit area, casting soft shadows on the wall. The dog's eyes are closed, appearing to enjoy the attention.
This photo was taken at the Hope for Podencos organization in Albacete, Spain, a rescue shelter for podencos, a Spanish hunting dog. Second place in the Documentary category. An Di Prima/Dog Photography Awards
Silhouetted dog leaping through shallow water at sunrise, creating splashes. The scene is bathed in golden light with a misty background, reflecting the dog's shape on the calm surface.
Second place in the Action category. Anastasia Vetkovskaya/Dog Photography Awards
A person with short blonde hair kneels in a lush green setting, gently embracing a tan dog. They touch heads affectionately, surrounded by soft-focus greenery, creating a serene and intimate moment.
Third place in the Dogs & People category. Moa Näslund/Dog Photography Awards
A portrait of a one-eyed dog with a gray and black coat, standing against a plain gray background. The dog has floppy ears and is looking directly at the camera.
Third place in the Studio category. Regine Jensen/Dog Photography Awards
A brown and black dog with pointed ears is walking confidently on a smooth gray surface. The background is a white building with tall, narrow windows, giving a sense of spaciousness and simplicity.
‘Maze was trotting and I was lucky enough to have the perfect timing for this shot. She’s just floating and her paws touching make it exquisite.’ Third place in the Action category. Anne-Laurie Léger/Dog Photography Awards
A wet dog sits in a dimly lit alley, holding a newspaper in its mouth. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the dog as the focal point.
Taken at Leadenhall Market, London. Third place in the Portrait category. Sophia Hutchinson/Dog Photography Awards

Honorable Mentions

A black and white photo of a person blowing air towards a Dalmatian dog. The dog's spots appear to be flying off, creating an illusion of motion. The background is plain, emphasizing the playful interaction.
Honorable Mention in the Dogs & People category. Valeria Barbara Barriera Cassina/Dog Photography Awards
Silhouetted couple kneeling on a hilltop beside a large tree, set against a backdrop of towering mountains under a warm, golden sky.
Honorable Mention in the Dogs & People category. Sarah Bellwald/Dog Photography Awards
A tall dog stands in profile in a dimly lit, gothic-style corridor with arched windows casting soft, ambient light on the stone walls and floor. The scene evokes a sense of mystery and solitude.
Honorable Mention in the Portrait category. Fleur Scholte/Dog Photography Awards
A person walks a dog on a path through a sun-dappled forest. Sunlight streams through the tall trees, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere. The ground is covered with leaves and greenery.
Honorable Mention in the Dogs & People category. Daniela Schmid/Dog Photography Awards
A black dog energetically leaps out of the water with a frisbee in its mouth against a warm, sunset backdrop. Water splashes around, capturing the dynamic motion of the play.
Honorable Mention in the Action category. Anne-Laurie Léger/Dog Photography Awards
A person stands on a small, grassy island in a calm lake, fishing at sunset. Tall trees line the horizon under a cloudy sky, casting reflections on the water. The scene is peaceful and serene.
Honorable Mention in the Dogs & People category. Andrea Djibanova/Dog Photography Awards
A black and grey dog with long, wavy fur looks at its reflection in a shiny surface. The dog appears to be standing on its hind legs, placing its front paws on the surface. The background is a blurred, dimly lit room.
Honorable Mention in the Portrait category. Julia Schuchert/Dog Photography Awards
A black dog stands on hind legs, leaning against the twisted roots of an ancient, gnarled tree in a dark, mysterious forest. The scene is atmospheric, with deep shadows and intricate root patterns.
Honorable Mention in the Portrait category. Fleur Scholte/Dog Photography Awards
A black and white image of a dog standing in a dimly lit room, with shadows cast on the wall. The room appears empty except for some wooden structures on the floor. The atmosphere is mysterious and somber.
Honorable Mention in the Documentary category. Sara Monsalve Molina/Dog Photography Awards
A glowing tent is illuminated from within against a dark, cloudy evening sky. The silhouette of a person is visible near the tent, creating a serene and solitary nighttime camping scene.
Honorable Mention in the Documentary category. Kristin Nordii/Dog Photography Awards

For more about the competition, head to the Dog Photography Awards’ website.

