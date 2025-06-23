Panasonic’s Three Newest Full-Frame Cameras Get Major Firmware Boost

A hand holding a black Panasonic Lumix S1R mirrorless camera with a large lens, indoors with blurred background.

Panasonic’s latest firmware updates make the new S1R II an even better hybrid camera thanks to 8.1K open gate recording, plus the S1 II and S1 IIE have received new features and functions.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II firmware version 1.2 adds 8.1K/7.2K (3:2) Open Gate recording with RAW video output over HDMI for external recording. Alongside this major video upgrade, the S1R II will also receive Arri LogC3 color space support via a separate paid DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key, enabling Arri digital cinema camera users to color-match their Panasonic S1R II.

There are many other updates to the S1R II, including a new Urban Sports recognition setting for human detection autofocus. Panasonic claims that this will enhance autofocus performance and reliability when photographing sports such as breakdancing, skateboarding, and parkour.

The S1R II now features a focus stacking function, allowing photographers to combine images taken at multiple focus positions, resulting in a single photo with a deep depth of field and sharpness throughout the frame.

On the workflow side, it’s now possible to directly transfer data from an internal memory card (CFexpress Type B or SD) to a connected SSD. Users can also record proxy files to the internal memory card during HDMI RAW video data output. Further, the camera now supports data transfer via Wi-Fi and wired LAN to Capture One, which is a big deal for many professional photographers. Wired LAN support requires the use of a USB adapter.

A close-up of a Panasonic Lumix S1R II mirrorless camera body without a lens, showing the camera sensor and various buttons, with a blurred green plant in the background.

Alongside some other minor updates, firmware 1.2 for the S1R II adds new control ring functionality, more AF frame colors to choose from, and timecode synchronization over Bluetooth.

While the S1R II has received the most significant upgrades, the S1 II and S1 IIE version 1.1 firmware updates also introduce some exciting new features. These cameras now include seven additional frame aspect ratio options, more AF frame colors, focus stacking functionality and Capture One compatibility over Wi-Fi and LAN. Furthermore, these cameras will also work with the new optional paid DMW-SFU3A upgrade, which adds Arri LogC3 color matching.

A Panasonic Lumix S1 II digital camera with a large lens is placed on a gray grid-patterned surface against a black background.

Pricing and Availability

Firmware 1.2 for the Panasonic S1R II and firmware version 1.1 for the S1 II and S1 IIE will be available to download from Panasonic’s global support site tomorrow, June 24. These firmware updates are entirely free of charge.

The DMW-SFU3A paid upgrade to add Arri LogC3 to the trio of full-frame cameras will cost $199.99. Additional information and purchasing options are available on Panasonic’s website.

Image credits: Chris Niccolls and Erin Thomson for PetaPixel

