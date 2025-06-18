Portable Zebra Daylight Tank Promises Easy Large-Format Film Processing

The Zebra Daylight Processing Tank offers large format photographers an innovative processing solution that combines convenience, efficiency, and reliability. The Zebra Daylight Tank enables the daylight processing of large-format film, plates, and photographic paper, all without the need for a traditional darkroom setup.

For years, large-format photographers have wrestled with the complexities of developing their own negatives. Trays, safelights, and hours spent in complete darkness often led to inconsistent results and high levels of frustration. With the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank, that all changes. This modular, rugged system offers a seamless, light-tight design that eliminates the need for darkroom processing, providing photographers with the freedom to develop their work anywhere, at any time.

“Just two weeks into our Kickstarter campaign for the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank, we’re thrilled to share that we’ve surpassed 900% funding, with more than 400 backers supporting this project from around the world,” Zebra shared on its blog.

“This overwhelming response confirms what we’ve seen growing for years: the analog photography community is alive, thriving, and eager for tools that remove unnecessary barriers while keeping the hands-on, tactile process we all love. We’re deeply grateful for every pledge, message, and word of encouragement. You’re not just backing a product, you’re helping shape the future of analog photography.”

A Light-Tight Revolution

The concept behind the Zebra Daylight Tank is deceptively simple: what if the only time photographers needed darkness was during the loading process? The solution is a uniquely engineered tank that allows users to pour chemicals in and out without exposing the film to light while ensuring even chemical distribution throughout the development process.

The design of the tank features a special light maze system within the lid, allowing for quick and clean filling and emptying from either side. This innovation eliminates the need to rotate or reposition the tank during use while preventing light leaks that could ruin a batch of film. The tank’s light-tight construction is further enhanced by a rubber gasket seal that ensures a secure closure without the need for additional mechanical parts.

With these features, the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank not only streamlines the process but also improves the quality of the final product. The even distribution of chemicals and the avoidance of turbulence during agitation prevent unwanted artifacts from appearing on the film, ensuring a smooth, clean result with every development.

Designed for Flexibility

One of the standout aspects of the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank is its versatility. Available in three dedicated sizes, 4×5″, 5×7″, and 8×10″, the tank accommodates a wide range of formats, from small sheet film to larger plates and paper negatives. Plus, modular holders make it possible to process custom formats like 9x12cm, whole plate, and 18x24cm, with even more options to be released in the future.

Photographers who work with 8×10″ film will particularly appreciate the expanded capacity of the 8×10 tank, which can process 16 sheets of 4×5 film or eight sheets of 5×7 film in a single run. This feature enables users to save time, chemicals, and energy, particularly when processing large volumes of film simultaneously.

Zebra Daylight Kit

In addition to the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank, Zebra is excited to introduce the Zebra Film Safe, a light-tight storage box designed to simplify film organization in the field. Whether shooting on location or traveling, keeping exposed and unexposed sheets of film separate and protected is a challenge that many photographers face. The Zebra Film Safe provides a sleek and practical solution, featuring two distinct compartments to securely store both types of film.

The Film Safe’s magnetically secured lid allows for fast, hassle-free handling—even with gloves on—making it ideal for photographers who need quick access to their materials while working in challenging conditions. The textured lids ensure that users can distinguish between exposed and unexposed film by touch, eliminating the risk of mix-ups when visibility is limited.

Available as part of the Zebra Daylight Film Kits, the Zebra Film Safe is a perfect companion for photographers on the move, offering peace of mind and added convenience for anyone working in the field. No more fumbling with film envelopes or worrying about film contamination—just straightforward, efficient storage that keeps your analog workflow organized and worry-free.

“Alongside the tanks, we’ve also launched the Zebra Daylight Kits a complete development solution designed for photographers on the move,” Zebra says.

“Each kit includes a Zebra Daylight Processing Tank, a film changing bag, and our new Zebra Film Safe a rugged, light-tight storage box for safely organizing exposed and unexposed sheets in the field. The Film Safe has two magnetically secured compartments with textured lids, so you can quickly tell them apart by feel, even in the dark.”

The Field-Tested Difference

The Zebra Daylight Processing Tank didn’t arrive on the scene overnight. Over the past year, Zebra’s team of engineers, photographers, and analog enthusiasts has worked tirelessly to refine the design, conducting numerous prototypes and field tests. The result is a tank that delivers reliable, consistent performance, even in the most challenging environments. Photographers have already expressed their satisfaction with the tank’s ability to handle large-format materials without the typical mess or risk of contamination associated with traditional development methods.

Lars V., a documentary photographer from Sweden, sums up the tank’s impact: “I processed 16 sheets of 4×5 film in the Zebra 8×10 tank—no darkroom, no spills, just beautiful results. This is hands down the most convenient analog tool I’ve ever used.” For many, the ability to develop film outdoors, on the move, or at home, without the need for a dedicated darkroom, is a game changer.

Precision and Portability

Portability has been a key consideration in the design of the Zebra Daylight Tank. Manufactured from durable, chemical-resistant plastic, the tank is lightweight yet rugged, capable of withstanding the rigors of on-location work. Its compact size and efficient chemical usage, under 0.5L for 4×5 film, under 1L for 5×7, and under 2L for 8×10, ensure minimal waste while still delivering full-format compatibility. Photographers can carry the tank with them on field trips or easily use it in home setups without needing excessive storage space or complicated workflows.

The tank also includes a custom funnel for easy, spill-free filling, and the straightforward assembly and disassembly process makes cleaning a breeze. These design elements, paired with a robust construction that can endure frequent use, ensure that the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank is a long-term investment for anyone serious about analog photography.

A Community-Driven Innovation

The Zebra Daylight Processing Tank’s development has been guided by a community of passionate analog photographers. Feedback from real users has played a critical role in shaping the tank into the refined product it is today. From the initial concept to the final prototype, the project has been built by and for the community. Testers from around the world have shared their experiences, praising the system’s performance, ease of use, and ability to deliver high-quality results without the usual complications of traditional processing methods.

Alison P., a dry plate artist from the United Kingdom, highlights the modular system as a standout feature: “I’ve been waiting years for something like this. Finally, a solution that works for dry plates and modern film in broad daylight. The modular system is genius.”

A New Era for Analog Photography

Zebra promises that its Daylight Processing Tank is more than just a tool; it represents the future of analog photography. By making large-format film processing accessible, practical, and stress-free, the tank brings new possibilities to photographers working in both traditional and modern workflows. Whether in a home studio, on a remote landscape shoot, or traveling abroad, the Zebra Daylight Processing Tank provides the flexibility and reliability that every large-format photographer needs to thrive in the analog world.

With the Zebra Daylight Tank, the darkroom is no longer a barrier. Instead, the tank-based design is a perfect blend of innovation, functionality, and simplicity, designed to meet the needs of today’s on-the-go analog photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Zebra Daylight Processing Tank is available for pre-order through Kickstarter, with pricing starting at $17.25-23 (€15–20) for the 4×5″ size in the EU, and $28.75-34.51 (€25–30) for international orders. The 5×7″ and 8×10″ sizes are similarly priced. Each tank includes a custom funnel for easy filling, and additional accessories, such as the Zebra Film Safe, are also available. With only 100 units of each size available at the special Kickstarter price, early backers can secure their tanks at a discounted rate before production begins with expected shipping starts at the end of 2025.

Image credits: Zebra

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.