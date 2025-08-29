Rollei Analog Is Teasing Something ‘Big’ for Film Photographers

Foggy mountain landscape with dark pine trees in the foreground, rocky peaks in the background, and the word "Rollei" in bold white letters across the center.

Rollei Analog made its first Instagram post in nearly four years to tease “big plans” and “new projects.”

As DPReview reports, Rollei Analog’s new Instagram post features a black and white portrait of a zebra with large text at the top stating: “We are back!” Beneath the zebra is Rollei’s legendary logo, accompanied by a message to its fans: “Be prepared and stay tuned.”

“We’re back with big plans, new projects, and plenty of analog inspiration,” Rollei writes on Instagram. “Thanks for still being here — let’s build this community together!”

Understandably, given a fake Rollei hoax in March 2023, people may have some hesitation concerning Rollei teasers. However, this teaser has all the makings of legitimacy. The Instagram account is really operated by Rollei Analog, which is owned by Hans O. Mahn GmbH & Co. KG.

This company, Rollei Analog, not to be confused with the other Rollei that sells rebranded lenses, tripods, and accessories, sells film, photo paper, chemicals, and occasionally even single-use analog cameras.

 The original Rollei, founded in 1920 in Germany by Paul Franke and Reinhold Heidecke, was bought out by Samsung Techwin in 1995. Samsung sold the company back to its original owners a few years later, and then Rollei was sold yet again to Danish investors in 2004. At this time, Rollei Analog also formed as a licensor of the Rollei brand to sell analog products under Rollei’s brand.

Rollei Analog appears to exclusively sell repackaged film products, and it remains to be seen if that will be the case again with whatever the company is teasing, assuming it is a product at all.

A section of a website describes Rollei products: film for sharpness and high gradation, paper for optimum gradation, and chemistry for film processing. Each category includes a brief explanation and matching icons.

The company says it has “big plans” and “new projects,” but there are no details yet at all. The company is certainly hyping its fans up, though, commenting on its own post: “What a comeback… all thanks to YOU!”

PetaPixel is keeping a close eye on Rollei Analog. The company’s teaser includes hashtags like “#filmisnotdead” and “#backontrack,” suggesting that something very exciting may be in store for film photographers.

