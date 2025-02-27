Lomo’s Daylight Developing Tank Lets You Develop 35mm Film Anywhere

Lomography debuted a new compact, hassle-free development tank for 35mm film at CP+ in Yokohama, Japan. The Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm enables analog photographers to develop their film anytime, anywhere, no darkroom or changing bag required.

The Lomography Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm is an all-in-one film developing system. The cylinder-shaped device can be used even in broad daylight thanks to its light-secure design. The kit includes a 35mm developing tank and reel, a built-in film cutter and loading crank, and a “handy” film retriever.

Lomography promises its new developing tank is easy to use and beginner-friendly. Photographers load film using the crank system, which takes about a minute, and then process their film as they see fit. The tank supports both agitation and inversion development with an included metal buckle.

Lomo also says the tank supports experimentation, including different film soups, push/pull processing, “or other creative techniques.”

“Don’t be scared to film soup!” Lomography explains. “No more labs saying no, you can easily develop your film soups at home and rinse everything after use.”

“A new era of home film development is here!” Lomography promises.

The Lomography Daylight Tank has all “the essentials” photographers need for developing film, although some extras are required. Photographers must supply their own development chemicals and have access to water, measuring containers, a timer, and safe chemical storage bottles.

It is also worth emphasizing that the product is called the Daylight Developing Tank 35mm for a reason: it only supports 35mm film development. Medium-format photographers must look elsewhere. That said, the tank supports the development of all types of 35mm film.

“The easiest film to develop is black and white, but color film is also possible,” Lomography explains. “For color development, we recommend using the inversion technique and closing the lid of the daylight tank. You can use a bucket of warm water as a sous-vide, to help maintain a consistent temperature.”

Lomography has many online resources for self-developing film on its Lomo School website.

Sample Images Developed Using the Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm is available now for $79. It includes the developing tank, developing reel, film retriever, loading crank, built-in film cutter, and metal buckle.

Image credits: Lomography