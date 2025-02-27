Lomo’s Daylight Developing Tank Lets You Develop 35mm Film Anywhere

A red and black kitchen gadget with a lid and crank handle is on a light surface. A matching red attachment lies nearby. A notebook and pen are in the background.

Lomography debuted a new compact, hassle-free development tank for 35mm film at CP+ in Yokohama, Japan. The Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm enables analog photographers to develop their film anytime, anywhere, no darkroom or changing bag required.

The Lomography Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm is an all-in-one film developing system. The cylinder-shaped device can be used even in broad daylight thanks to its light-secure design. The kit includes a 35mm developing tank and reel, a built-in film cutter and loading crank, and a “handy” film retriever.

Lomography promises its new developing tank is easy to use and beginner-friendly. Photographers load film using the crank system, which takes about a minute, and then process their film as they see fit. The tank supports both agitation and inversion development with an included metal buckle.

Hands assembling a black film developing tank with a roll of film labeled "BERLIN 400" inside. The tank has a removable lid with two knobs, one black and one red. The setup is on a light surface.

Person handles a strip of photographic film in a room, with film canisters and developing equipment on the table. They're wearing a white shirt and jeans. A plant and blurred wall art are in the background.

Two hands are holding a round black gadget with a knob and a rotating handle. The device resembles a mini record player. One hand is turning the handle, while the other stabilizes it, against a plain white background.

Lomo also says the tank supports experimentation, including different film soups, push/pull processing, “or other creative techniques.”

“Don’t be scared to film soup!” Lomography explains. “No more labs saying no, you can easily develop your film soups at home and rinse everything after use.”

A darkroom developing tank with a red lid sits open on a white table, alongside a red box cutter, a black notebook with a pen, and a gray mug filled with coffee. A blurred green plant is in the background.

A person in a white shirt is holding a red handheld device with a small screen displaying numbers. The device has a lens attachment on one end, suggesting it may be a camera or similar gadget.

A clear liquid is being poured from a graduated cylinder into a black film developing tank, which has its lid off. Another tank lid and a small handle are visible in the background on a white surface.

“A new era of home film development is here!” Lomography promises.

The Lomography Daylight Tank has all “the essentials” photographers need for developing film, although some extras are required. Photographers must supply their own development chemicals and have access to water, measuring containers, a timer, and safe chemical storage bottles.

It is also worth emphasizing that the product is called the Daylight Developing Tank 35mm for a reason: it only supports 35mm film development. Medium-format photographers must look elsewhere. That said, the tank supports the development of all types of 35mm film.

A Lomo daylight developing tank kit for 35mm film is displayed. The set includes a black tank, red lid, reels, a film squeegee, and a metal film opener. The product box shows images of film development.

“The easiest film to develop is black and white, but color film is also possible,” Lomography explains. “For color development, we recommend using the inversion technique and closing the lid of the daylight tank. You can use a bucket of warm water as a sous-vide, to help maintain a consistent temperature.”

Lomography has many online resources for self-developing film on its Lomo School website.

Sample Images Developed Using the Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm

Black and white photo of a person with shoulder-length hair standing on a train platform. They are focused on using a smartphone. A train is visible in the background, along with station architecture. The scene captures a quiet, reflective moment.

A black-and-white photo of a vintage car, showcasing its curved fender, side mirror, and branding badge. Brick buildings and another car are in the background, partially obscured.

A black-and-white photo of a person wearing glasses, a hooded jacket, and holding a vintage camera. They are looking slightly to one side. The background is blurred, emphasizing the person and the camera in the foreground.

Three people stand outside a building. One wears glasses and a shirt, another wears glasses and an "Abbey Road" T-shirt while holding a cigarette, and the third holds a camera. Cars and part of a building are visible in the background.

A small dog wearing a sweater sits on a low wall beside a person holding its leash. The scene is in black and white, with the sun creating a soft glare in the lens. Buildings and bushes are visible in the background.

Black and white photo of a woman with long hair and bangs, wearing a sweater and earrings. She is looking to the right, standing near a window with the view of an outdoor area and buildings in the background.

Black and white image of a kitchen scene. Unbaked ravioli arranged on a parchment-lined tray atop a counter. Nearby, a bottle of wine, fresh tomatoes, and various ingredients are visible. Two people are preparing food in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm is available now for $79. It includes the developing tank, developing reel, film retriever, loading crank, built-in film cutter, and metal buckle.

Image credits: Lomography

