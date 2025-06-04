Sony and the NHL Partner to Capture Fast-Paced Hockey Action With Sony Cameras

Sony and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced a major multiyear global technology partnership, giving Sony another feather in its professional sports cap. The new partnership brings expanded Sony data analysis and visual technology to the world’s foremost ice hockey league.

The timing of the announcement is appropriate given that the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers will begin their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The NHL and Sony will collaborate to enhance the NHL experience for fans, coaches, officials, players, and broadcasters. On the broadcast side, the NHL will leverage Sony’s Beyond Sports’ production, which includes NHL animated data visualizations, and Sony’s Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking tech. Sony says this will bring NHL fans “closer to the game than ever before.”

“Partnering with Sony, a best-in-class industry leader, will help further the goals of our technology efforts to engage passionate NHL fans around the globe,” says David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “Advancing the development and implementation of technology on and off the ice is a key priority for the League, and this partnership will highlight the impact of Sony’s groundbreaking work in several of our key initiatives, such as NHL Edge Puck & Player Tracking and animated programming, to bring fans closer to our great game and showcase the NHL as a worldwide technology leader.”

The NHL has utilized Sony Hawk-Eye technology since 2015. Synchronized Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART) services are installed in all 32 NHL arenas to provide fast, accurate replays for league-initiated reviews and coaches’ challenges. Since then, further enhancements have made the system useful for medical personnel to monitor player health. The system’s optical tracking cameras fuel NHL animated data visualizations, post-production content, and replay technology. With the expanded partnership, this visual tracking will be used for future experiences currently in development, including mobile apps and XR. Sony says its Hawk-Eye technology will help create more immersive NHL content.

“From imaging and broadcast to some of the world’s most advanced data visualization and tracking innovations, Sony remains committed to helping create the future of sports through technology,” says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “This partnership builds upon a successful history of collaborations between the NHL and Sony, and we are excited to reinforce our commitment to the game, fans, and players.”

Sony’s Beyond Sports entered the picture in 2018, expanding broadcast experiences built on NHL Edge Puck & Player Tracking. For example, Beyond Sports’ animated NHL broadcasts have leveraged major IPs such as Big City Greens and Roblox. The NHL aims to utilize content like this to engage a younger audience of hockey fans.

On the direct video and photography side, Sony cameras are vital to NHL broadcasters and professional sports photographers. NHL teams and broadcast partners rely heavily upon Sony imaging technology, and this new partnership will solidify that relationship. Sony cameras are used inside official NHL nets to provide dynamic angles and aid replay. Sony cameras are also used throughout NHL arenas to capture the action. Many professional photographers, including those with the Associated Press and numerous NHL team photographers, shoot the fast-paced NHL action with Sony Alpha cameras and lenses.

Game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals airs tonight on Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, TNT, truTV, and Max in Canada and the United States at 8 PM ET.

Image credits: Sony