Hockey Puck Shatters Photographer’s Lens During NHL Game

Matt Growcoot

A hockey player on ice in black skates and blue-and-white socks controls a puck with a black stick, preparing to make a move during a game.

A photographer’s lens “shattered into about 1,000 pieces” during an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning this week.

Denny Simmons tells The Tennessean, the publication he was working for, that he was positioned along the glass using a purpose-built hole for photographers. The camera-friendly hole means photographers can shoot unhindered by any extra glass. It is unlikely that the puck makes it through the hole, just large enough for a professional camera lens, but as Simmons found out, it absolutely can.

The culprit appears to be one of Nashville’s defensemen, Justin Barron, who struck Simmons’ lens as he was clearing the puck. The puck appears to have stayed in play; perhaps it bounced off the lens. Some of the players are seen appealing for the referee’s whistle, since if the puck strikes anything other than the boards or glass then play should be stopped, but in this case, it wasn’t. The incident happens about 10 seconds in the footage below.

As well as losing his camera lens, which appears to be a Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 (PetaPixel attempted to reach out to Simmons), the photographer also got a small cut on his nose, which required a bandage. The incident happened toward the end of the second period, and Simmons was bravely straight back out for the third.

“I’m a lot better off than my poor lens,” Simmons adds.

Shattered Lenses

Unfortunately, smashed lenses can be an occupational hazard for sports photographers. In 2023, Jim Rassol’s $12,000 Sony 400mm f/2.8 lens was struck directly by an errant ball while covering an MLB game. The ball hit at 104 miles per hour.

But kind-hearted people led a crowdfunding campaign to have his lens replaced, which Sony answered and restored his broken gear without charging Rassol anything.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
NHL Hockey Player Injured by Photographer’s Lens
$650 Canon Lens Falls Onto the Ice at Stanley Cup Finals, Gets Whacked
Hockey Photographer’s Lens Hood Falls Onto the Ice, Gets Confused for a Puck
Ep. 78: This Is Definitely How You DO NOT Photograph Wildlife – and more
Discussion