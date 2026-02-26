Every NHL Arena Now Has Four 10.5K Cameras to Improve Broadcasts and Instant Replays

The National Hockey League (NHL) and Cosm announced that Cosm has installed its 10.5K-resolution C360 camera systems in all 32 NHL arenas to capture frame-by-frame, ultra-high-resolution footage of every play in NHL games.

Cosm installed its C360 10.5K cameras at the glass level across all NHL arenas across the United States and Canada. There are cameras located behind each net and one at each blue line on the ice, ensuring that the NHL has exclusive multi-angle live coverage and on-demand access to key areas of the ice, including plays around the net, potential goals, and potential offside plays at each blue line.

The ultra-high resolution footage captured by Cosm Media’s cameras also integrates with the NHL’s Puck and Player tracking data (NHL Edge), which enables the NHL to “isolate, enhance, and utilize” footage to help the NHL with its instant replay review process, various player safety initiatives, stat tracking, live broadcasts, and social media content creation. The NHL will also have access to every live camera and on-demand content through Cosm’s CX Video hub.

“Every play, every player, and every moment is captured and synced across multiple cameras, covering every inch of the ice, so no action is ever missed,” Cosm says.

“Integrating Cosm’s C360 camera technology into our arenas helps us continue to deliver our game in the best way possible and brings fans even closer to the speed and thrill of NHL action,” says Stephen McArdle, Chief Operating Officer at NHL. “The immersive perspectives captured by Cosm’s system provides premium content across our entire ecosystem — for our fans, coaches, officials, broadcast partners, and more.”

“The NHL is meticulous with its vetting and testing process when it brings new technologies to the ice,” adds Evan Wimer, Head of C360, a division of Cosm Media. “Over the last several years, the League has challenged us to ideate and evolve our technology while refining many aspects of our systems. As we’ve launched our C360 capture systems and cloud-based CX Video Hub in all 32 NHL arenas, the league and its partners have started to unlock valuable immersive capabilities uniquely provided by Cosm. The ability to automate camera functions that visually track every player and the puck all independently through time and space provides enormous utility to the league and the entire NHL ecosystem.”

After two successful Leafs' coach's challenges, we're still scoreless in Tampa Bay 😅 Watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning LIVE on Sportsnet 📺 pic.twitter.com/2coeSxp1A6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2026

As Sportsnet explains, it didn’t take long for Cosm’s cameras to be put to work as the NHL returned from its Winter Olympics break on February 25. In last night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto successfully challenged two Tampa Bay goals for missed offside calls. In both cases, officials used Cosm’s high-resolution cameras along the blue line to determine that Tampa Bay players had, in fact, committed an offside infraction missed by the on-ice officials. NHL action happens very fast, and offside calls often come down to a fraction of an inch, so every pixel matters.

Many professional sports leagues are seeking ways to integrate improved imaging technology into their broadcasts and replays. For example, last season marked the first in the NFL that officials used Sony Hawk-Eye camera technology to measure all NFL first downs. Sony camera technology is an integral part of the NFL’s broadcasts for the fans at home, as well. In Formula 1, new tiny cameras placed inside every driver’s helmet have transformed the spectating experience for fans at home.

Image credits: Cosm, NHL