Viral AI Videos Bring Bible Figures to Life as Influencers

As AI video makes quantum strides forward, a new trend has emerged online: bringing Bible figures to life as if they were 21st-century influencers.

Using the Bible as source material, creators are making videos titled “If Bible Characters Had iPhones” that show “Noah” posing with his ark and a series of animals.

Although the trend has been around for a while, with a dedicated outlet called the AI Bible well-established, the recent release of Google Veo 3 has turbocharged the videos.

An AI filmmaker called PJ Accetturo says the video he created has pulled in “millions” of views, explaining that he made them via a combination of ChatGPT and Veo 3. After seeing a video of Daniel in a lion’s den, a story taken from the Book of Daniel in the Old Testament, Accetturo decided to iterate on it.

“The Daniel in the Lion’s Den video was good but I knew that I could improve the format by hooking people’s attention with Jesus on the cross holding a selfie camera and then adding all the top Bible characters as the rest of the video,” Accetturo writes on his blog.

Accetturo says he wrote the script in “a couple of hours” and then spent a “few more hours” generating videos on Veo 3, spending roughly $100 on credits. He says the video received 1.3 million views in a single day.

Know Your Meme reports that the AI Bible was the first account to start posting AI-generated Bible content. The outlet published a YouTube video titled “What if The Bible had a movie trailer” three months ago which racked up over 1.7 million views.

While some Christians have objected to the content — Accetturo says he’s received hate mail — this wave of AI video shows no signs of slowing down as online viewers lap it up.

