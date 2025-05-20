Polaroid and MoMA Collab on Bright Blue Instant Camera and Vibrant Film

Polaroid and The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) are collaborating on a stylish new version of the Polaroid Now Generation 3 instant film camera and accompanying limited-edition i-Type Film adorned with the MoMA logo or quotes from artists in MoMA’s collection.

Starting with the Now Generation 3 camera. The new camera was announced in early March in two versions, the standard Now Generation 3 and the Now+ Generation 3. Both new models feature an improved light meter position, a better ranging sensor, and an upgraded two-lens autofocus system. The key difference between the standard Now and the Now+ is that the latter connects to Polaroid’s smartphone app, which enables the user to control the camera remotely.

The vanilla Now Generation 3 series cameras come in various colors, including black, white, and a mix of mostly soft hues. The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera — MoMA Edition instead rocks a vivid monochrome blue color and a big, bold MoMA typeface logo across the front. There are also three new camera strap designs, each with large “MoMA” text and bold colors.

Alongside the camera, Polaroid and MoMA teamed up for new i-Type film. Each pack of eight shots comes with one of a dozen possible designed frames marked with the MoMA logo or quotes from artists featured in MoMA’s vast collection.

“This series captures the ethos of those who dared to see the world differently and invites today’s creatives to do the same,” Polaroid says.

Among the featured quotes on the new film are:

“You are no longer the same after experiencing art.” — Milton Glaser

“If one truly loves nature, one finds beauty everywhere.” — Vincent van Gogh

“You can make art out of anything.” — Betye Saar

“I am interested in restless ideas.” — An-My Lê

Additional quoted artists include An-My Lê, Carmen Herrera, and Meret Oppenheimer. An-My Lê is an exciting inclusion. Unlike the other five featured artists, save for the late Oppenheimer, who did photography as part of a multi-disciplinary career, Lê is the only dedicated photographer in the group.

“Polaroid has long held a place at the intersection of art and technology. Edwin Land’s pioneering invention of the instant camera sparked creative freedom for artists like Andy Warhol, Nancy Burson, Ansel Adams, and Robert Frank,” says Robin Sayetta, Head of Business Development, The Museum of Modern Art. “We’re thrilled that with the MoMA edition camera and film, photographers have the chance to imbue their work with the wisdom of MoMA collection artists and capture moments in time that express their creativity in bold new ways.”

Pricing and Availability

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 MoMA Edition camera is available now from Polaroid, MoMA Design Store locations, the MoMA’s website, and select Polaroid retailers. The special edition camera is $129.99, essentially the same price as the standard Now Generation 3 instant camera.

The new Polaroid i-Type Color Film — MoMA Edition is $21.99 and is also available now.

Image credits: Polaroid and the Museum of Modern Art. Additional assets provided courtesy of Milton Glaser; Betye Saar and Roberts Projects, Los Angeles