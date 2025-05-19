NASA Shows Off its Best Photos From the Past Year

NASA has announced the winners of its annual Photographer of the Year Awards with Michael Democker taking home the top prize.

The competition covered the best pictures taken in 2024 and are all shot on Earth. Astronauts such as Don Pettit — who have captured amazing photos from space — don’t appear to be eligible.

NASA frequently uploads photos to Flickr. NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is one of the best pages to see fantastic space imagery.