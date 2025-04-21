The Best Photos Taken by Astronaut Don Pettit on His Most Recent Space Mission

Don Pettit touched back down on Earth on Saturday — the day of his 70th birthday — after spending the last six months living in the International Space Station (ISS). Pettit is one of the most accomplished photographers to ever visit space and captured some special shots during Expedition 72.

Pettit is NASA’s oldest-serving astronaut and is famous for creating the Zero-G coffee cup which allows astronauts to drink a cup of joe, it received the first-ever patent for an invention in space.

But Pettit is probably better-known for his photography skills and regular readers will be aware of his talent. In an interview with PetaPixel before blasting off for Expedition 72, Pettit explained that he has been a keen photographer since he was a young boy.

During his recent stay on the ISS, Pettit captured many wondrous, scientific, and gorgeous photos. Here are some highlights.

Pettit spent 220 days on board the ISS – orbiting the Earth 3,520 times. He touched down on Satuday along with Russian crewmates Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and will now spend time readjusting to gravity before being flown back to Houston, Texas.

Image credits: Photographs by Don Pettit/NASA