Voigtländer’s First Lens With Spherical Aberration Control Comes to RF and Z

The Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 launched last May in Sony E-mount is now available for Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. The lens has the manual focus and aperture control rings typical of Cosina Voigtländer lenses, but adds a third ring that gives photographers direct control over lens aberrations and bokeh.

As Cosina puts it, the full-frame medium telephoto prime lens “focuses on the relationship between spherical aberration and bokeh,” enabling photographers to set the lens to both over- and undercorrect aberrations, which dramatically changes the look of photos.

When undercorrected, the lens captures images with a soft focus appearance and is more prone to flare in highlight areas. However, the background blur is even smoother than usual.

In contrast, when overcorrected, the lens remains sharp and detailed. The bokeh sharpens, too, giving a rigid, bubble-like look.

As Cosina notes in its lens specs, adjusting the spherical aberration control ring not only changes aberrations but also shifts the focus position, so photographers will need to refocus after tweaking the spherical aberration. Further, the spherical aberration control ring can change the effective f-stop, so exposure settings may need to be revised accordingly. Finally, when aberration is under-corrected, the lens exhibits stronger vignetting, which Cosina says may require correction during post-processing.

Optically, the RF and Z-mount versions of the Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens are identical to the E-mount version launched last year. The lens has just six lens elements arranged across three groups, a very small number for a modern lens, and a nine-bladed aperture. The lens focuses as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) and delivers a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:7.4.

The new Canon RF version looks like the Sony E-mount one, featuring the same diamond-knurled focus ring. At 570 grams (20.1 ounces), the RF version weighs just 10 grams more than the Sony E-mount version, likely due to the wider lens mount. The Nikon Z version, on the other hand, has a much different, ridged focus ring design and yellow markings, rather than the red ones on the E and RF versions. Likely as a result of the different focus ring design and slightly longer lens mount, the Z-mount lens is even heavier, although still just 580 grams (20.5 ounces). All three versions have a 62mm filter thread and are approximately 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) long, although the RF lens is closer to 3.4 inches.

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens has a suggested retail price of $999 in the United States. However, B&H is currently selling the E-mount version for $699, a $300 discount. While the RF and Z-mount versions are officially launching today, they are not yet listed by retailers, so it is unclear if they will cost $999 or, perhaps, $699. Cosina Japan lists all three versions at 150,000 yen, which is $972 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer