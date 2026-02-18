Voigtländer’s First Lens With Spherical Aberration Control Comes to RF and Z

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, a woman with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a dark jacket, is lit by soft sunlight with a blurred background; on the right, a close-up of a black camera lens on a dark surface.

The Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 launched last May in Sony E-mount is now available for Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. The lens has the manual focus and aperture control rings typical of Cosina Voigtländer lenses, but adds a third ring that gives photographers direct control over lens aberrations and bokeh.

Buy the Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 new on B&HBuy the Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 used on KEH.com

As Cosina puts it, the full-frame medium telephoto prime lens “focuses on the relationship between spherical aberration and bokeh,” enabling photographers to set the lens to both over- and undercorrect aberrations, which dramatically changes the look of photos.

When undercorrected, the lens captures images with a soft focus appearance and is more prone to flare in highlight areas. However, the background blur is even smoother than usual.

A series of five photos of a woman in a floral headpiece and dress, each with different exposure levels, ranging from underexposed on the left, normal in the center, to overexposed on the right.

In contrast, when overcorrected, the lens remains sharp and detailed. The bokeh sharpens, too, giving a rigid, bubble-like look.

As Cosina notes in its lens specs, adjusting the spherical aberration control ring not only changes aberrations but also shifts the focus position, so photographers will need to refocus after tweaking the spherical aberration. Further, the spherical aberration control ring can change the effective f-stop, so exposure settings may need to be revised accordingly. Finally, when aberration is under-corrected, the lens exhibits stronger vignetting, which Cosina says may require correction during post-processing.

A Voigtländer camera lens with a metallic finish lies on a reflective dark surface, showing engraved text, ridged grip rings, and a prominent glass element.
Cosina Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z
A close-up photo of a black camera lens labeled "75mm F1.8 PORTRAIT-HELIAR," with textured focus and aperture rings, set against a dark background.
Cosina Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 for Canon RF

Optically, the RF and Z-mount versions of the Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens are identical to the E-mount version launched last year. The lens has just six lens elements arranged across three groups, a very small number for a modern lens, and a nine-bladed aperture. The lens focuses as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) and delivers a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:7.4.

A close-up view of a black camera lens with a silver focus ring, detailed focus and aperture markings, set against a dark background.
Cosina Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z
A close-up of a black camera lens with white and red markings, silver accents, and engraved numbers, placed upright on a reflective dark surface against a black background.
Cosina Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 for Canon RF

The new Canon RF version looks like the Sony E-mount one, featuring the same diamond-knurled focus ring. At 570 grams (20.1 ounces), the RF version weighs just 10 grams more than the Sony E-mount version, likely due to the wider lens mount. The Nikon Z version, on the other hand, has a much different, ridged focus ring design and yellow markings, rather than the red ones on the E and RF versions. Likely as a result of the different focus ring design and slightly longer lens mount, the Z-mount lens is even heavier, although still just 580 grams (20.5 ounces). All three versions have a 62mm filter thread and are approximately 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) long, although the RF lens is closer to 3.4 inches.

Sample Images

A young woman with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a black top, is looking over her shoulder in soft, dreamy sunlight with a rainbow lens flare in the background.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A person wearing dramatic makeup, black lace clothing, and a decorative headpiece with black feathers poses amidst blurred green foliage, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi
A young woman with long hair in a ponytail looks over her shoulder, wearing a black top. The photo has a soft, dreamy focus with bright natural light and a blurred outdoor background.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A person with dark lipstick and styled hair is seen through a blurred, textured surface with light reflections, creating a dreamy and abstract effect. Their facial features are indistinct due to the distortion.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi
A young woman with long dark hair in a ponytail stands outdoors, looking over her shoulder. She wears a dark jacket. The background is brightly lit and blurred with circular bokeh effects.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A woman with light hair in an elaborate updo adorned with black feathers wears bold makeup, a dark lace outfit, and a leather shoulder piece, posing thoughtfully with her chin resting on her hand.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi
A young woman with long dark hair and natural makeup stands outdoors, wearing a black top. She looks at the camera with a calm expression, with sunlight and green foliage blurred in the background.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A woman in a black, lace Gothic outfit poses against a gray textured wall. She has dark makeup, wears leaf-like headpieces, and gazes confidently at the camera with one hand touching her face.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi
A woman with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a loose black dress, stands in a sunlit forest and looks back over her shoulder. The ground is covered with fallen leaves and light filters through the trees.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A woman in an elaborate black dress poses gracefully with one leg raised, creating dramatic movement in the skirt. She wears a black lace top and a decorative headpiece, standing against a light textured wall.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi
A young woman with long dark hair and soft makeup looks to the side outdoors. She wears a black jacket and turtleneck, with sunlight and blurred trees in the background creating a dreamy effect.
Nikon Z sample photo by Maiyama Shuichi
A person with dramatic makeup, dark lipstick, and wearing a black lace outfit with leather accents poses against a textured gray wall. Their hair is styled in a high bun adorned with black decorative elements.
Canon RF sample photo by Yuko Kobayashi

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 lens has a suggested retail price of $999 in the United States. However, B&H is currently selling the E-mount version for $699, a $300 discount. While the RF and Z-mount versions are officially launching today, they are not yet listed by retailers, so it is unclear if they will cost $999 or, perhaps, $699. Cosina Japan lists all three versions at 150,000 yen, which is $972 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

