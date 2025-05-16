DJI Goofed, Got Mavic 4 Pro Canadian and US Pricing Mixed Up at Launch

Earlier this week, DJI announced its new Mavic 4 Pro, a professional-level drone that, while largely an iterative update over the 3 Pro, is easily the best in its class. However, turbulent economic and market conditions made for a rocky launch — and that included sending incorrect pricing information to the media.

When DJI sent a review unit to PetaPixel ahead of the embargo, it also included a sheet of pricing for the regions in which the Mavic would be sold. It was there that the company also revealed that it did not plan to sell the Mavic 4 Pro in the United States.

“The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the U.S. upon its global launch on May 13. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the U.S. market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution,” a DJI spokesperson told PetaPixel.

As a side note, that ended up being convoluted as well. While the company said one thing, retailers and even DJI’s own New York City brick-and-mortar location had Mavic 4 Pro drones for sale in limited quantities for a short time on launch day.

“At this time, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is not available for sale in the U.S. market through DJI’s official e-commerce site. We cannot comment on behalf of our retail partners,” a DJI spokesperson said in response. It is still not clear how retailers got Mavic 4 Pro drones to sell.

Looping back to pricing, DJI’s official pricing chart that it provided to the media was not accurate. PetaPixel was provided with UK, EU, and Canadian prices: £1,879, €2,099, and $2,049, respectively. Unfortunately, that last one was inaccurate. DJI says that it was unintentionally provided as Canadian pricing when it was the price that the drone was listed for in USD on DJI’s web store. That price isn’t necessarily what the drone would have sold for in the US, for what it’s worth; DJI’s web store doesn’t have Canadian dollars as a pricing option. PetaPixel understands that this is confusing but doesn’t have a clearer way to explain it.

“We apologize for the confusion. The currency for the Canadian prices we provided for store.dji.com should have been listed in USD, not CAD,” a DJI spokesperson tells PetaPixel today.

The actual Canadian pricing makes more sense: it will be available for CAN$2,849. The Fly More Combo will cost CAN$3,899 while the Creator Combo will retail for CAN$4,809.

Officially, DJI still isn’t selling the Mavic 4 Pro in the United States at this time. That said, a recent agreement to lower tariffs significantly (at least for a short time) may allow DJI to ship units to the US, although that is anything but a sure thing.

In the end, not a big deal, but it did add another layer of confusion to what ended up being a less-than-smooth launch for DJI’s new drone.

Image credits: DJI