Website Builder Wix Unveils Wixel, an AI-Powered Visual Design Platform

Jeremy Gray

A collage of colorful images featuring shoes, a man outdoors, a mountain, vases with fruit, two people in hats, a tennis racket, and a birthday card, along with image editing interface elements.

Israeli web development company Wix has announced Wixel, a standalone AI-powered visual design platform. Wixel enables anyone, regardless of their design experience, to create something visually pleasing.

Wix has achieved significant global growth — the company is publicly traded on the U.S. stock exchange and has operations in many countries worldwide — thanks in large part to its drag-and-drop style of website design. Users can create HTML5 websites using a wide range of templates and pre-built tools, or they can use Wix to build a site entirely from scratch.

Wixel aims to take that idea of democratized design even further. Where Wix promises to simplify the web design process — things like the layout and overall user experience — Wixel wants to streamline the overall creative design process beyond a website. Wixel promises high-end creative tools that anyone can use, thanks to AI.

A collage of colorful images, including people, food, products, digital interfaces, a tennis racket, mountains, a birthday cake, and various UI elements, all set against a soft gradient background.

For example, a jewelry designer can snap a quick shot of one of their creations, upload it to Wixel, and then instantly remove the background, fine-tune their image, add text, adjust a layout, and download the edited image for use on their website or social media.

Alternatively, Wixel can use that same AI that removes the background and edits the photo to generate an entire image from scratch. Wix says that Wixel can generate new images in several different styles.

A purple pump bottle is displayed outdoors on green surfaces, surrounded by various yellow, white, and red flowers, with a clear blue sky in the background. Four different arrangements are shown.

“AI is the foundation of Wixel,” explains Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. “Design is in our DNA, and simplifying complex experiences is what we do best. We’re now determined to revolutionize design by democratizing access to powerful and creative tools for everyone, regardless of their design expertise. This version is just the beginning, and I am excited to explore the limitless creative possibilities that Wixel will unlock as we continue to innovate and refine our platform.”

A glass sundae cup filled with swirled vanilla soft serve, topped with red sprinkles and a cherry, is centered on a checkered background with a purple-to-orange gradient.

Wixel is a bold move by Wix. While a visual design platform has some overlap with Wix’s web design offerings, it is a very competitive space. Already operating in the AI-powered visual design platform arena are Adobe, Canva, and Figma, to name just a few.

Pricing and Availability

Wixel is now available in English, and like Wix’s other offerings, it follows a “freemium” model. Users can try Wixel for free or upgrade to a Pro Plan for more features and enhanced usage. Interested users can get started with Wixel on a new dedicated website.

Image credits: Wix

