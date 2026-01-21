Wix Harmony Lets You Build a Website Using Natural Language Prompts

Website builder Wix has announced a new AI-powered website builder, Wix Harmony, that promises to combine human creativity and AI tools to “reinvent website creation.”

Wix Harmony is the company’s new flagship AI website builder and promises fast, easy, professional-grade results. Wix Harmony combines what Wix refers to as “vibe coding” and Wix’s visual editing tools.

“Our focus is on combining the best new technologies with modern design, and this is the power of Wix,” says Avishai Abrahami, co-founder and CEO at Wix. “With Wix Harmony, now anyone can create a beautiful website, design easily with prompts and natural language without sacrificing scalability, security, reliability and performance. This is the benchmark of what a website builder should be.”

At the core of Wix Harmony is Aria, an AI agent that website builders “communicate” with using natural language. Wix says Aria understands the full context of a website, so users simply describe what they want, and Aria attempts to execute it. This includes simple tasks like changing color palettes to more complex ones, such as redesigning an entire webpage or implementing commerce capabilities. Wix notes that Aria is built using Wix’s underlying code structure, so the AI agent won’t break a whole website or page by making a small change.

Wix notes that traditional website-building tools are typically stable and functional but often lack the speed and flexibility of AI-based tools. Meanwhile, fully AI website builders are fast and easy to use, but can introduce security gaps and have bugs. Wix says Harmony bridges the gap between the two: “It combines the performance and speed of AI-driven natural language and drag-and-drop creation with the security, reliability, and scalability required to power a fast and fully operational business website.”

Wix Harmony users can generate entire websites or just parts of a single page using natural language, then augment the results with Wix’s drag-and-drop user experience. Wix says it is seamless to jump between different approaches to website building.

Wix Harmony promises advanced commerce, scheduling, transactions, payments, industry-leading SEO, high performance, and compliance with GDPR, which is good news for professional photographers looking to build a new, modern website. For those who want to go beyond Wix’s templates and standard offerings, Wix Harmony also lets users generate custom native components with built-in logic and code, all fully editable.

“Wix Harmony is our answer to how people build and create content — a builder that maintains all the quality and reliability Wix is known for, while embracing a new, faster way to create. Our ambition is simple: if you have an idea and a vision, Wix Harmony should be the fastest, most powerful way to turn it into a functional and beautiful website,” concludes Abrahami.

Wix Harmony will begin rolling out in English in the coming weeks and will gradually be available to all Wix users.

Image credits: Wix