Photographer Captures Japan’s Exhausted Salarymen Asleep on Tokyo’s Streets

Matt Growcoot
Three men in business attire appear to be exhausted or asleep in public places at night, each reclining or leaning against different city structures outdoors.
Pawel Jaszczuk

High Fashion is a photography series by Pawel Jaszczuk showing drunk Japanese businessmen sleeping on the streets of Tokyo.

While the photos may be amusing to some, there is a serious theme about a system working people very hard. There is even a Japanese word, karoshi, which translates to ‘death by overwork’.

A man in office attire stands awkwardly slumped against a pole at night on a city sidewalk, his head tilted back and face partially obscured, suggesting exhaustion or sleep.

A man in a suit lies on his back on a tiled floor with his hands on his chest and eyes closed, using his backpack as a pillow.

A man in a white shirt and gray suit pants is slumped asleep on a low brick wall at night, with his jacket and briefcase beside him and his mouth slightly open.

A man in a black suit is slouched and sitting awkwardly on outdoor steps at night, with his head down and a large black bag resting on his leg. The scene suggests exhaustion.

Jaszczuk started High Fashion in 2008 as a black-and-white photo zine titled Salaryman. He tells 10 Magazine that he isn’t sure exactly why he started the project, but found the sight of well-dressed young workers collapsed in a heap intriguing.

“I think it was simply curiosity; it was something I had never seen before,” he explains. “The contrast between this beautiful man wearing a suit, looking really sophisticated and chic, lying down on the street, on the asphalt.”

A man wearing a white shirt and dark striped pants sleeps curled up on a stone bench outdoors at night, using a bag as a pillow.

A man in formal clothes stands on a city sidewalk at night, leaning with his arms crossed against a pole. Nearby are traffic cones, a utility cover, a bag on the ground, and graffiti on a large container.

A person wearing black pants, black socks, black shoes, and a white shirt is lying face down on a tiled sidewalk, one arm extended and face turned away, near a metal utility cover.

A man in dress clothes and brown shoes sleeps on a city sidewalk, leaning against a metal wall with a shoulder bag and a cigarette in his hand.

Jaszczuk says that this happens because after going out drinking with the boss after work, the salarymen miss the last train home and decide to sleep on a bench or on the street. He takes the photos with direct flash, reminiscent of the famous New York photographer Weegee who used strong flash to light nighttime crime scenes.

A man in a black suit and tie is lying on his back on a tiled floor, eyes closed, with one hand resting on his chest and the other behind his head.

A man in glasses, a white shirt, and dark trousers stands indoors, leaning with his head down and arms hanging loosely, against a shiny black wall.

A person in business attire leans forward with their head resting on a folded metal gate at night on a city sidewalk, appearing tired or exhausted.

A person in dress pants and a white shirt leans over a stone wall on a city sidewalk at night, appearing exhausted or unwell. A red taxi and blue vehicle are visible in the background.

As this phenomenon unfolded in front of him, Jaszczuk would hop on his bicycle in the late hours of the day and early hours of the morning, visiting train stations and karaoke bars in Tokyo’s business and entertainment districts, searching for snoozing salarymen.

“They had to be well dressed, with an interesting pose and something extra to make the image special,” he tells The Guardian. “I wanted a fashion-magazine look.”

A person in a suit lies on the ground indoors with their eyes closed, hands resting on their chest, and legs crossed, appearing to be asleep or resting.

A man in a pinstripe suit lies on a tiled sidewalk, eyes closed, with a black bag and a cigarette nearby. His shirt is untucked and he appears disheveled, resting against a concrete wall.

A man in a suit lies on a city sidewalk with his eyes closed, one arm bent above his head, next to a brown bag. The ground is made of stone tiles and the background is a rough gray wall.

A man in business attire stands slouched with his eyes closed, holding a brown bag, in front of a wall covered with various stickers and graffiti near a subway or building entrance.

Jaszczuk finished the project in 2018 and has since released three editions of his popular High Fashion book. As he worked through the project, Jaszczuk landed on a message to communicate.

“The pictures show people who are used, who are overworked, overstressed, and exhausted. Do we really want to end up like this?” he asks.

A man in a blue suit lies on his back on a tiled floor with one arm outstretched and eyes closed, appearing unconscious or asleep. A brown bag is beneath him.

A man in a gray suit is lying on his side on a tiled sidewalk, appearing to be asleep. He has a black bag across his chest, and a can is visible near his head.

A man in a pinstripe suit lies curled up on a tiled sidewalk, resting his head on his arm, appearing to be asleep.

A man in a white shirt and gray trousers leans back on a metal railing at night, appearing tired or unsteady, next to a yellow tactile paving strip on a city sidewalk.

There are signs that the age of the salaryman, characterized by long hours of work and extreme loyalty, is ending in Japan and a new work culture is being ushered in.

Copies of High Fashion can be bought from Jaszczuk’s website. Head to his Instagram page to see the work he’s doing now.

Image credits: Photographs by Pawel Jaszczuk.

