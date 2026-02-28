Photographer Captures Japan’s Exhausted Salarymen Asleep on Tokyo’s Streets

High Fashion is a photography series by Pawel Jaszczuk showing drunk Japanese businessmen sleeping on the streets of Tokyo.

While the photos may be amusing to some, there is a serious theme about a system working people very hard. There is even a Japanese word, karoshi, which translates to ‘death by overwork’.

Jaszczuk started High Fashion in 2008 as a black-and-white photo zine titled Salaryman. He tells 10 Magazine that he isn’t sure exactly why he started the project, but found the sight of well-dressed young workers collapsed in a heap intriguing.

“I think it was simply curiosity; it was something I had never seen before,” he explains. “The contrast between this beautiful man wearing a suit, looking really sophisticated and chic, lying down on the street, on the asphalt.”

Jaszczuk says that this happens because after going out drinking with the boss after work, the salarymen miss the last train home and decide to sleep on a bench or on the street. He takes the photos with direct flash, reminiscent of the famous New York photographer Weegee who used strong flash to light nighttime crime scenes.

As this phenomenon unfolded in front of him, Jaszczuk would hop on his bicycle in the late hours of the day and early hours of the morning, visiting train stations and karaoke bars in Tokyo’s business and entertainment districts, searching for snoozing salarymen.

“They had to be well dressed, with an interesting pose and something extra to make the image special,” he tells The Guardian. “I wanted a fashion-magazine look.”

Jaszczuk finished the project in 2018 and has since released three editions of his popular High Fashion book. As he worked through the project, Jaszczuk landed on a message to communicate.

“The pictures show people who are used, who are overworked, overstressed, and exhausted. Do we really want to end up like this?” he asks.

There are signs that the age of the salaryman, characterized by long hours of work and extreme loyalty, is ending in Japan and a new work culture is being ushered in.

Copies of High Fashion can be bought from Jaszczuk’s website. Head to his Instagram page to see the work he’s doing now.

Image credits: Photographs by Pawel Jaszczuk.