Two-Time Atomos CEO Jeromy Young Replaced by Co-Founder of Blackmagic Design

Atomos CEO Jeromy Young is out, replaced by the company’s COO Peter Barber, TVB Europe reports. Barber joined Atomos in February 2024 and is best known as the co-founder of Blackmagic Design, which he left in 2017.

Young has served two separate terms as CEO of Atomos and is one of the company’s co-founders. Young, like Barber, also has roots at Blackmagic Design where he served on the sales team from 2006 to 2008. He founded Atomos in 2010 and served as CEO until 2022. He returned to the CEO role in January 2024. Speaking to PetaPixel at NAB that year, Young mentioned that he worked hard to return to the helm of what he referred to as “my company.”

“I feel privileged and very excited to be back at the head of the company I helped to build. I have a very clear vision of how to return Atomos to a powerful and growing tech company and I’m already working with the team to realize this,” he said in a public statement on the company’s website.

Just over a year later, Young is out again.

“I would like to thank Jeromy and the board for their support and confidence in me. I am honored to be appointed CEO at this important time in Atomos’ journey. I do not underestimate the challenges that lie ahead, including shifting market dynamics and external factors such as fluctuating tariffs in the USA. However, the work we have done over the past year to rebuild and restructure the company has laid a strong foundation for the future. We are creating a more agile, resilient organization — one that is better positioned to navigate change and seize new opportunities,” Barber says of his promotion.

“I believe Atomos has an extraordinary opportunity to expand into new markets, drive broader innovation, and build upon its proud history of pioneering technology in the video production and content creation space. I am excited to lead the company into this next chapter, working alongside our talented team to deliver greater value for our shareholders, customers, and partners. Together, we will build a stronger, more dynamic Atomos that proudly represents Australian innovation on the global stage.”

Young will remain at Atomos as a non-executive director.

“The board extends its gratitude to Jeromy for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Atomos,” James Joughin, Atomos Board Chairman, says. “His contributions have been foundational to the company’s success. We are pleased that he will continue to provide strategic guidance as a non-executive director. We are confident that Peter’s extensive industry experience and leadership acumen will propel Atomos into its next phase of growth and innovation as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings.”

Atomos is in an odd position in 2025. While its footprint at the 2025 NAB show was a fraction of its presence in 2024, it announced five times as many products: a cloud-based storage solution, its first studio headphones, an AI PTZ camera, and a wireless 4K video transmission system. Additionally, Atomos revealed it had purchased all of the assets from Aaton Digital — makers of professional audio recorders — and would be partnering with Club Cantar to provide ongoing repair and service for Aaton Cantar audio devices. It also canceled plans to continue its 8K Sapphire sensor project, which it had been working on for several years.