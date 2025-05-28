Atomos is a Microphone Company Now, Launches StudioSonic Shotgun Mic

After branching out into five new market segments at NAB, Atomos is clearly not done and today announced its entrance into the microphone scene with the StudioSonic Shotgun Mic, a compact wired or wireless mic designed for a wide range of pro uses.

Made for filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers, and production professionals, the mic can function both wired with USB-C or wirelessly, and this dual-mode design offers what Atomos says is enhanced flexibility, with the choice to use wireless 2.4GHz or a wired connection via the company’s “unique” locking connection which securely attaches it to cameras and monitors.

The mic features a 48kHz/24-bit super-cardioid design that Atomos claims isolates voices even in noisy environments. It also features an internal, USB-C rechargeable battery that can power the mic for up to eight hours in wireless mode and up to 50 hours when used wired.

The StudioSonic mic features both analog and digital outputs, and thanks to its USB-C connection, it can be easily used for live streaming or podcasting when connected to a computer.

The wide use cases were supposedly considered, as the mic is built with a shielded, all-metal body, which the company says is meant to allow it to work well in rugged environments. Atomos says the microphone also features a 75Hz low-cut filter and a 150Hz high-cut filter, which can be used to minimize noise, as well as a high-frequency boost to improve clarity and manual gain control for precise adjustments. Monitoring can be achieved through an integrated OLED screen. Latency is promised to be less than 20 milliseconds, and it has a range of up to 100 meters (line of sight) and up to 20 meters in busier environments.



“With StudioSonic, we’re delivering a microphone that matches the mobility and precision today’s content creators demand,” Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos, says. “It brings together robust construction, flexible connectivity, and studio-quality audio, all in a smart looking directional shotgun form factor.”

Atomos promises that the new StudioSonic Shotgun Mic can handle harsh environments. The mic features an all-metal body, and its USB-C connection is reinforced with the same locking mechanism used across other Atomos products, including Ninja Phone and Shinobi II.

“This is another step in our journey to broaden the Atomos ecosystem into audio, bringing the same standard of reliability and innovation we’re known for in video,” Barber adds. “You’ll see even more ecosystem products coming soon.”

Pricing and Availability



The Atomos StudioSonic Shotgun Mic is available for pre-order starting this week and is expected to ship in mid-July for $249.

Image credits: Atomos